The One Extra Thing You Should Always Buy From McDonald’s

People tend to use meal planning as an attempt to gain control over their diet and budget. Usually, they have a goal to “eat better” and “stop buying takeout.” That is almost never my goal when it comes to meal planning (or anything else). My goal is always to have to do less and to experience more pleasure, which is why ordering extra (or “bonus”) cheeseburgers from McDonald’s is my go-to meal planning move.

I am not the only beautiful woman to do this. Chrissy Teigen also orders McDonald’s cheeseburgers “in bulk,” then heats them up in the microwave when she gets a craving. Our reheating methods are startlingly similar — just pop ‘em in the microwave, wrapper and all — only she nukes hers for 35 seconds, and I do 45. They come out almost indistinguishable from a fresh-from-the-drive-through cheeseburger. The cheese melts, the bun gets soft — it’s everything you could want from a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

It works with McMuffins too, though 45 seconds is a bit too aggressive for the tender egg puck. Start with 30, then nuke for an additional five seconds if needed. As with the burger, the McMuffin will be more or less restored to its factory settings: The cheese melts beautifully, the meat sizzles, the egg steams, and the muffin is regains its soft, pillowy glory.

What about the fries and hash browns? Those reheat quite well in an air fryer, though not quite as beautifully as the sandwiches do in the microwave. Sadly, a fountain soda Diet Coke from McDonald’s — a top tier Diet Coke — does not keep. (Though you should definitely grab a couple of extra McDonald’s straws if you get the chance; their extra wide straws are what makes Mickey D’s sodas read as “extra fizzy.” More straw space equals more bubbles. This is science.)