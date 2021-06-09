Level Up Your Life

MasterChef at Home: How To Make Amir Manoly’s Flat Bread

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: June 9, 2021 at 11:58 am -
Filed to:cooking
foodfood hackrecipe
MasterChef at Home: How To Make Amir Manoly’s Flat Bread
Image supplied

If you’ve been following this MasterChef season at home, you’ll know that Amir Manoly was the most recent contestant to pack his apron and head home.

Tuesday night’s elimination challenge took place at Alla Wolf-Tasker’s Dairy Flat Farm in Daylesford where contestants were asked to pull together a vegetarian dish using ingredients found in Alla’s garden and a selection of other local ingredients.

MasterChef recipe
Amir Manoly. Image supplied

Unfortunately, Manoly’s beetroot kebabs saw his experience in the competition come to an end.

Speaking with 10 Play about the experience, Manoly said:

“At the end of the day, it’s really anyone’s game. It’s the pointy end of the competition, everybody’s great but the guys I was up against are all amazing cooks.”

“It’s just what MasterChef is. You’ve got 24 of these amazing cooks that have to cook to save their spot in the competition day-after-day, so someone’s got to go home at the end of the day,” he shared.

On leaving the competition, we were lucky enough to grab a well-loved recipe from Manoly, who shared his quick and easy take on flatbread with us.

How to make Amir Manoly’s 4 Ingredient Flatbreads

Masterchef recipe
Image supplied

Cooking time: approximately 15 minutes
Serves: 2-4

What you’ll need:

  • 100g self-raising flour
  • 100g Greek yoghurt
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • pinch of salt

Equipment

  • Medium bowl
  • Fork
  • Rolling pin
  • Medium fry pan

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl
  2. Mix with fork until ingredients start to come together in a dough ball
  3. Sprinkle a small amount of flour on benchtop and place dough on bench and knead for 1-2 minutes until smooth
  4. Place back in bowl and cover with tea towel or cling film and allow to rest for 10 minutes
  5. Once rested cut dough ball in quarters and set aside
  6. Heat fry pan to medium/high heat and add a splash of oil in the pan
  7. Sprinkle a small amount of flour on the bench and one by one roll out to around 1-2cm thick
  8. One by one cook flatbreads on pan until golden brown on each side – roughly 1-2 minute each side
  9. Serve warm

Hot tip: you can serve these in many different ways

  • Sprinkle with zaatar and serve with hummus for a Middle Eastern vibe
  • Cover in melted butter and garlic and serve with your favourite curry
  • Or just eat them plain

Enjoy!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.