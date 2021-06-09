MasterChef at Home: How To Make Amir Manoly’s Flat Bread

If you’ve been following this MasterChef season at home, you’ll know that Amir Manoly was the most recent contestant to pack his apron and head home.

Tuesday night’s elimination challenge took place at Alla Wolf-Tasker’s Dairy Flat Farm in Daylesford where contestants were asked to pull together a vegetarian dish using ingredients found in Alla’s garden and a selection of other local ingredients.

Unfortunately, Manoly’s beetroot kebabs saw his experience in the competition come to an end.

Speaking with 10 Play about the experience, Manoly said:

“At the end of the day, it’s really anyone’s game. It’s the pointy end of the competition, everybody’s great but the guys I was up against are all amazing cooks.” “It’s just what MasterChef is. You’ve got 24 of these amazing cooks that have to cook to save their spot in the competition day-after-day, so someone’s got to go home at the end of the day,” he shared.

On leaving the competition, we were lucky enough to grab a well-loved recipe from Manoly, who shared his quick and easy take on flatbread with us.

How to make Amir Manoly’s 4 Ingredient Flatbreads

Cooking time: approximately 15 minutes

Serves: 2-4

What you’ll need:

100g self-raising flour

100g Greek yoghurt

1/2 tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

Equipment

Medium bowl

Fork

Rolling pin

Medium fry pan

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl Mix with fork until ingredients start to come together in a dough ball Sprinkle a small amount of flour on benchtop and place dough on bench and knead for 1-2 minutes until smooth Place back in bowl and cover with tea towel or cling film and allow to rest for 10 minutes Once rested cut dough ball in quarters and set aside Heat fry pan to medium/high heat and add a splash of oil in the pan Sprinkle a small amount of flour on the bench and one by one roll out to around 1-2cm thick One by one cook flatbreads on pan until golden brown on each side – roughly 1-2 minute each side Serve warm

Hot tip: you can serve these in many different ways

Sprinkle with zaatar and serve with hummus for a Middle Eastern vibe

Cover in melted butter and garlic and serve with your favourite curry

Or just eat them plain

Enjoy!