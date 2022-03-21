Pretend You’re in Italy With These Disaronno Cocktail Recipes

Ciao, amore. We’re here today to take you through a couple of sweet little cocktail recipes using classic Italiano (from Saronno, in the Lombardy region) amaretto liqueur, Disaronno.

If you’re feeling a little nostalgic for the idea of summer in the Mediterranean like back in the before times, allow us to help transport you to Italy for a brief moment with the flavours of almond and lemon. The team at Disaronno has shared these Italian cocktail recipes for you to try out at home.

Cocktail recipes using amaretto liquer Disaronno

Disaronno Fizz recipe

What you’ll need:

45 ml Disaronno

Fresh lemon juice

Soda or Sparkling Water

Directions:

Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

Disaronno Sour recipe

What you’ll need:

50 ml Disaronno

25 ml Fresh lemon juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Egg white

Directions:

Shake all the ingredients with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

If you’d like to take your recreation of the Italian experience even further, Disaronno has announced the launch of its themed boutique accommodation at Tuscan and Bellagio inspired Bed and Breakfast, Guestlands Italia B&B.

The accommodation option is now known as ‘La Casa Del Disaronno’ and it’s available to book until the end of April 2022. Prices start from $690 a night for a minimum of 2 nights and each villa has been set up with a Disaronno Fizz aperitivo kit and antipasto picnic basket for guests to enjoy. Not too shabby.

You’ve got to admit, kicking back with a fresh cocktail in one of these Italian-inspired villas does sound pretty damn alluring.

And if you’re not feeling the Italian vibes, you can also check out our write-up on gin-based cocktails, or these chocolate-infused cocktails (for the sweet tooths out there) instead.