3 Fancy Recipes That Are Worthy of Celebrating World Cocktail Day, or Any Day

Did you know that not only is it Friday the 13th, but it’s also World Cocktail Day? What a day for it! To celebrate such an event we’ve pulled together some fancy cocktail recipes that should brighten your evening if the bad luck happens to come for you today.

Recipes you need to try on World Cocktail Day

Hip Hop Highball

This recipe for a highball cocktail combines the flavours of both American whisky and beer, courtesy of Monkey Shoulder and the Wayward Brewery in Sydney.

What you’ll need:

40mL Hop Leaf infused Monkey Shoulder (8g Centennial Hop flowers per bottle for 30mins)

15mL Cocchi Americano

10mL Sugar Syrup (1:1 ratio)

2 dash Orange Bitters

Soda water

Method:

Build each ingredient (in the above order) in a Highball glass. Garnish with Orange Wedge.

Long Cosmopolitan

This twist on the classic Cosmo comes via Fever-Tree’s new cocktail book Easy Mixing.

What you’ll need:

35ml (2 generous tablespoons) premium vodka (we like Belvedere)

3 teaspoons Cointreau

25ml (5 teaspoons) cranberry juice

Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu Soda, to top up

Lime wedge, to garnish

Method:

Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Pour over the vodka, Cointreau and cranberry juice. Top up with the soda. Garnish with a lime wedge.

French 75

This twist on a French 75 cocktail comes in collaboration with the release of Bombay Sapphire’s new Premier Cru gin.

What you’ll need:

35ml Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

15ml Freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1⁄2 Teaspoons of white sugar (or use 5ml rich sugar syrup / to taste)

75ml Brut Champagne (chilled)

Lemon twist (garnish – with oils expressed over serve)

Method:

Us a Champagne flute or white wine glass

Add fresh lemon and sugar to a shaker and stir to dissolve. Add Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru and fill with cubed ice.

Shake hard and then strain into your glass

Top with chilled Champagne, stir slowly and finish with a zest of lemon

Feeling luckier yet?