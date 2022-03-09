5 Dehumidifiers to Help Sort Out the Damp Mess That Is Your Home Right Now

Is your home feeling a bit damper lately? If you’re sick, both literally and figuratively, of mould patches popping up on your walls and want to decrease the dampness in your house, it could be time to invest in a dehumidifier. These handy appliances are designed to remove the moisture in a room.

Here’s what you need to know about dehumidifiers, along with a few suggestions.

What does a dehumidifier do?

In short, a dehumidifier reduces the amount of moisture in a room by taking water out of the air. These appliances will draw in a room’s air, filter it and then exhale the dry air back into the room. The extracted moisture will usually be collected inside the dehumidifier, so you’ll need to empty it out as it fills up.

The space you put your dehumidifier in will also determine how effectively its moisture removal is. It’s easy to dehumidify a bedroom compared to a larger living room, for example. When buying a dehumidifier, it’s helpful to be aware of the appliance’s coverage area so you can ensure it’ll effectively work throughout your home.

The best dehumidifiers to shop in Australia

Breville Smart Dry Dehumidifier, $399

While Breville may be better known for its large roster of kitchen appliances, the brand has branched out into a few general home appliances. Although, if you use a dehumidifier in your kitchen, does that make it a kitchen appliance?

The Smart Dry is designed to cover areas of up to 30m² and can dehumidify up to 10L per day (although it only has a 2.5L water tank). It also uses a two-stage filtration system, so it’ll help filter dust and dander out of the air along with moisture. The Breville Smart Dry is a compressor dehumidifier, so it’s best used in hot, wet environments.

It uses a colour-coded indicator to let you know the humidity levels of a room, so you can easily keep track of damp or dry things are. It also allows you to use preset levels, so you can adjust the room’s humidity in your comfort zone. If you’re unable to hang out your washing outside due to the wet weather, the Breville Smart Dry can also help to dry your damp laundry.

Where to buy the Breville Smart Dry Dehumidifier: Amazon Australia | Appliances Online | Bing Lee

Breville Smart Dry Plus, $499

Need something that’ll help keep a larger space dry? Breville’s Smart Dry Plus does everything the standard Smart Dry can do, but bigger. The Smart Dry Plus has a coverage area of up to 50m² and can dehumidify up to 20L of water per day, with a 3.5L storage tank. It uses the same indication features as the standard Smart Dry, and will allow you to preset the humidity to reach a desired level of comfort.

If you live in a home with a fairly open plan, you’re probably better off grabbing this dehumidifier to help reduce the moisture levels in a wider space. It’s also a compressor dehumidifier, so it’s better suited for hot, wet environments.

Where to buy the Breville Smart Dry Plus: Amazon Australia | Appliances Online

De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier, $449

It can remove up to 16L of moisture over a period of 24 hours (with a tank capacity of 2.1L), and can also help remove dust and dander from the air with its double BioSilver filtration system.

This De’Longhi appliance is also designed to run with a low noise level (37dB average), so you can dehumidify your living room without having to crank up your TV’s volume to hear what’s happening. The De’Longhi dehumidifier also has a dedicated laundry feature, so it can help dry your wet clothes if you’re unable to hang them outside too.

Where to buy the De’Longhi Tasciugo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier: Amazon Australia | Appliances Online | Bing Lee | Kogan

Breville The All Climate Dehumidifier, $499

Another Breville dehumidifier, with a key difference. As its name suggests, the All Climate can be used in both hot and cold environments, making it a great option for dehumidification year-round. It’s best used in spaces up to 50m² and can dehumidify up to 8L per day. Like the other Breville dehumidifiers on this list, the All Climate is also a solid option when it comes to drying laundry and can be adjusted to help you achieve comfortable humidity levels.

If you want to set the All Climate to run uninterrupted without needing to empty the water catch, you can attach a hose for continuous draining.

Where to buy the Breville All Climate Dehumidifier: Amazon Australia | Appliances Online | Bing Lee

Philips Series 5000 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier, $999

The Philips Series 5000 is considerable more expanse than some of the other appliances listed here, but that makes sense because it’s both a dehumidifier and an air purifier rolled into one. So once you drain the moisture out of the room, the Philips Series 5000 can help stave off the effects of any mould or mildew in the air using Vitashield IPS and NanoProtect filtration system.

The Philips Series 5000 dehumidifier will let you use preset settings to automatically control the humidity levels of a room, while also providing you with feedback about the surrounding air quality. Like the other dehumidifiers on this list, it also has a dedicated mode for drying laundry. It has an effective coverage area of up to 104m² and can dehumidify up to 25L of water per day.

Where to buy the Philips Series 5000 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier: Amazon Australia | Appliances Online | Bing Lee | Myer