How to Reduce the Humidity in Your Home Without a Dehumidifier

Published 58 mins ago: November 29, 2021 at 3:00 am -
Photo: nadisja, Shutterstock

With many parts of the country experiencing uncomfortably high levels of humidity, you may have noticed the impact both outdoors and indoors. Sure, having the air conditioning on, or a dehumidifier running helps, but not everyone has access to those options.

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to reduce the humidity in your home without — or in addition to — a dehumidifier. Here are some strategies from the experts at Consumer Reports and the U.S. Department of Energy, courtesy of an article by Mary H.J. Farrell at Consumer Reports.

How to monitor your indoor humidity

It helps to have an idea of exactly how humid it is inside your home, because as Farrell points out, it doesn’t always correlate with the temperature. To monitor your humidity levels, invest in a device that measures both temperature and humidity — many of which are available for less than $20.

Check your air vents and exhaust fans

Start with your dryer’s venting system, making sure that it’s completely sealed from the back of the machine all the way outside, and also that you clean it regularly, Farrell writes. And while having exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom can help with the humidity, they can’t do much if they’re blocked — so check those too.

Seal leaky windows

If your windows aren’t properly sealed — including around an air conditioning window unit — they could be letting humid air into your home. To find your leak, Consumer Reports recommends taking an incense stick and holding it up to windows, doors, walls, or anywhere else you suspect there might be a leak. If the smoke blows sideways, you likely have a leak on your hands, which you can fix with caulk or weatherstripping, Farrell writes.

Insulate your water pipes

Condensation can form when there’s a difference in temperature between the water in your pipes and the inside air. That extra moisture can then increase the humidity. Wrapping your pipes with insulation can stop that from happening, according to Consumer Reports.

About the Author

Dr. Elizabeth Yuko is a bioethicist and adjunct professor of ethics at Fordham University. She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, CNN & Playboy.

