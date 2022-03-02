It’s Time to Break Out the Wearable Blankets Because Autumn Is Here

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When the temperature drops, are you prone to wandering around your house with your doona wrapped around your body, trailing behind you on the ground? If that hits too close to home, then it sounds like you need to upgrade to a blanket hoodie, also known as a wearable blanket.

Now that cosy season has officially started, it’s time to swap your denim shorts for track pants and ugg boots. Autumn is that time of the year when you want to make hot chocolate from scratch and sit by the window as you watch the leaves change colour.

While the desire to lay in bed all day is particularly compelling, donning a blanket hoodie is a good way to keep busy while also keeping yourself warm and toasty. Especially when the weather turns dark and rainy.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite blanket hoodies that’ll keep you snug as a bug (and looking good doing it).

READ MORE Winter Camping in Australia: All the Essentials You Need to Stay Warm

If you think you might’ve seen a blanket hoodie on TV before, this is the one you would’ve seen. First appearing on Shark Tank, THE COMFY made its big debut and quite literally warmed the world’s heart. Made from plush, fluffy sherpa, this wearable blanket comes with a pocket at the front to keep your hands toasty too. It’s also machine washable which is a big win in our books.

Buy the THE COMFY Original Wearable Blanket ($59.99) from Amazon here.

The Oodie has skyrocketed to cult status for its fun patterned hoodies that are as colourful as they are warm. There are a million designs to choose from and you can grab anything from ones littered in corgis or a family pack if you want your household to run around in matching wearable blankets.

Browse through The Oodie’s various designs here.

For all the tall guys who are concerned their wearable blanket might cut off at the hips, this is the one for you. It’s generously oversized so your entire body can feel the heat.

Buy the Fomoom Wearable Blanket ($61.37) from Amazon here.

If you ask us, nothing quite says “chilly season” like a black and red check pattern does. On the inside, it’s lined with some soft and fluffy fleece to keep you snug as a bug.

You can buy one from eBay Australia here for $70 (down from $185).

Leopard print is a fashion statement in and of itself, so this hoodie really speaks for itself. You could probably wear it down to the shops without being judged.

Buy the Leopard Wearable Blanket ($79.52) from Amazon here.

If you’re someone who frequently changes their mind, a reversible hoodie is a perfect solution. If you wake up one day and decide you don’t want to wear the leisurely llama design on your hoodie, just give it a switch-up and change it to the sherpa side.

Buy the Reversible Blanket Hoodie ($81.99) from Amazon here.

This hoodie is made from sherpa fleece and flannel so you know it’s extra warm. Plus, it has cat ears! What more could you want in life?

Buy the Cat Sherpa Hoodie ($34) from Amazon here.

If you’ve ever dreamed of a trip to the North Pole, this blanket will take you there. It doesn’t have sleeves but if you’re keen for more of a blanket cape look – this is the one for you.

Buy the Pom-Pom Hooded Blanket ($85.46) from Amazon here.

This hoodie’s best feature is the fact that it’s windproof. This means you can wear it outdoors to a sports game or while taking out the rubbish, you’ll still feel snuggly warm. Win.

Buy the Bobor Blanket Hoodie now for $44.50 (down from $57.41) from Amazon here.