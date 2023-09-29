Party in the Park With These Cute Picnic Blankets

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The versatility of the humble picnic blanket never ceases to amaze us. Of course, they’re great for laying out on grass or dirt for a picnic, but you can also use them at the beach, when you’re going camping, or even in your backyard for an outdoor movie night.

Picnic blankets also come in a wide variety of materials, sizes and designs, and while we love a good plastic-lined waterproof one, they aren’t always the comfiest (or cutest).

Here’s our list of the best picnic blankets for any budget.

Image: Kmart

Kmart never fail to deliver, and this large, but simple picnic rug is 3m long and 2m wide, so you could fit a whole party of picnickers on it if you wanted to. It’s so big that you’ll have your own private area no matter where you go.

It comes with built-in straps for easy carrying and storage, and for $20, it’s a bargain.

Image: Sunnylife

This microfibre polyester picnic blanket is lightweight, boldly coloured and has its own carry strap with a handle, so you can take it anywhere easily.

If it gets dirty, you can wipe it down with a damp cloth or throw it in the washing machine for easy cleaning. It also has a water-resistant backing, which is perfect for putting on top of wet grass or using at the beach.

Image: The Somewhere Co.

These waterproof picnic rugs are perfect for the beach, or if you have children and are worried about spills. They’re 1.5m long and wide, and come in five different patterns, including a green gingham one, and a pink one with cherries on it.

The Somewhere Co. also have cooler bags to match your rug, so you’ll be organised and look fabulous no matter where you decide to set up your picnic.

Image: Tartan Blanket Co.

Specialising in blankets of all kinds, Tartan Blanket Co. have a variety of recycled wool picnic blankets in different sizes. They also come with either a recycled or leather carrier strap, and you can choose to get the blanket embroidered.

All their products are designed in their studio in Edinburgh, so you can brag about it to your friends over a glass of wine.

Image: Miss Amara

These picnic rugs from Miss Amara are eco-friendly, stain resistant, and suitable for pets. They come in a variety of chic, boho designs and two different sizes, with the largest one being 2.3m long and 1.6m wide.

This picnic rug will comfortably fit at least six adults, food and drinks.

Image: Meteor

If, like us, you love a cheeky boozy Sunday picnic with friends, you’re going to need one of these Meteor blankets. Made from high-quality fleece and lined with a thin layer of aluminium on the bottom to protect it from damage, the blanket can be easily folded and has a little sewn handle to make it easy to carry. Oh, and did we mention they come in 13 different colours and patterns?

Image: LittleDayz

This large blue and white jacquard picnic rug from LittleDayz is made from high-quality 100 per cent Cotton and lined with a waterproof backing that prevents moisture from seeping through. It’s lightweight, compact and fits four adults, booze and food comfortably when rolled out.

Image: Wanderer

If you need something that’s a little more spill-proof, this washable blanket from Wanderer was made for you! It’s generous in size (2.7×2.9m), has corner peg loops to hold it down on a windy day, and it rolls up, making it easy to store and carry.

Lead Image Credit: Sunnylife/The Somewhere Co.