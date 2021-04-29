These Weighted Blankets Will Make You Feel Like You’re Being Hugged to Sleep

If you’re someone who will do just about anything for a good night’s sleep, weighted blankets are definitely on your radar. However, you’ve probably put off purchasing one because the thought of a heavy blanket during the summer months is incomprehensible. I’m sweating just thinking about it.

But alas, my friends, the air is crisp and the weather has turned, making now the perfect time to invest. While experts are still debating over the overall effectiveness of these blankets when it comes to sleep and anxiety, there are plenty of people’s personal experiences that speak to how much of a game-changer they can be for anxious or restless sleepers.

Like this Amazon customer who reviewed the Weighted Blanket by YnM, “If you’re wondering whether to buy this, ask yourself whether you want to feel like a warm little burrito baby wrapped just tightly enough every night. If the answer is yes, then I would highly recommend this blanket.”

Warm little burrito baby, sign me up!

These blankets work by using what experts call “pressure therapy” — each blanket is designed to deliver a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your entire body, similar to the feeling of being hugged, swaddled, stroked, or held. Doesn’t that sound nice?

The pressure helps to put your autonomic nervous system into “rest” mode, which can reduce some symptoms of anxiety, like a quickened heart rate and breathing. Giving you an overall sense of calm.

Ahead, we unpack some of the best weighted blankets in Australia on the internet so you can get your hands on one before winter.

Engineered to be 10% of your body weight, the YnM Weighted Blanket helps to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation. The weighted inner layer is made of 100% cotton and its compartments are filled with hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odourless, sand pellets which feel more delicate and comfortable than plastic pellets. The weighted inner layer is machine-washable on a low, gentle setting. Air dry for best results.

The weighted inner layer and the duvet cover are sold separately.

Buy the YnM Weighted Blanket ($200) from Amazon here.

The Giselle Bedding Weighted Blanket uses the therapeutic power of Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS) to stimulate pressure points throughout the body, thereby contributing to enhanced sleep, mood and relaxation. It stimulates the feeling of being hugged or held to help boost serotonin and melatonin levels and decreases cortisol levels improving your heart rate and blood pressure. In short, you get a healthier nights sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and re-invigorated. Made of 100% cotton for the top and 100% microfibre for the bottom, this blanket is filled with polyester and glass beads to create the right amount of pressure for a soothing hugging sensation. It’s machine washable for total convenience.

Buy the Giselle Bedding Weighted Blanket ($66.90) from Amazon here.

Ecosa Weighted Blanket was $300, now $240 (save $60)

The Ecosa weighted blanket allows you to apply a gentle amount of pressure to the body to promote the release of serotonin in the brain, evoking feelings of calm and helping you drift off to a restful snooze. It’s filled with evenly distributed micro glass beads in hexagonal pockets and covered with our buttery-soft signature bamboo and is naturally hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking so it doesn’t feel hot or heavy in the warmer months.

Buy the Ecosa Weighted Blanket ($240) from Ecosa here.

Calming Blankets Silver Ion Weighted Blanket was $299, now $189 (save $110)

The Calming Blanket is said to help reduce your contact with bacteria, leaving you with healthier, glowing skin as well as decreased levels of stress. Made with 100% polyester fabric with a Silver Ion infused outer layer, this blanket will help you sleep soundly. The natural process of ionisation also helps to prevent bacteria growth, meaning you can wash your sheets up to three times less. Score!

Buy the Calming Blankets Silver Ion Weighted Blanket ($189) here.

Trafalgar All Seasons Weighted Blanket was $299, now $69 (save $230)

Wrap yourself up in the weighted comfort of the Trafalgar All Seasons Weighted Blanket, to help reduce stress and anxiety so you can sink into a deeper, more restorative night’s sleep. Made from 100% Premium cotton with a removable faux mink cover, it has high-density eco-friendly glass bead filling and offers 5-Layer comfort for evenly distributed weight and pressure. And it also comes with a machine washable cover.

Buy the Trafalgar All Seasons Weighted Blanket ($69) from Dicksmith here.

Oodie Blue Weighted Blanket Bundle was $268, now $134 (save $134)

Score yourself the ultimate snooze set with the Oodie Blue Weighted Blanket Bundle. The Oodie Weighted Blanket is like a big hug that helps with sleep and anxiousness. It’s a premium blanket filled with non-toxic glass beads, separately sewn pockets, making it the ultimate relaxation blanket. While the Oodie Wearable Blanket is a super soft one-size fits most hooded blanket, that you can wrap your self up in like a little baby burrito all winter long. It has a vegan and cruelty-free soft flannel fleece exterior and sherpa fleece interior.

Buy the Oodie Blue Weighted Blanket Bundle ($134) from Oodie here.