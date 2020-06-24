Level Up Your Life

Winter Camping in Australia: All the Essentials You Need to Stay Warm

Published 2 hours ago: June 24, 2020 at 5:56 pm
Winter camping
If you’re planning on living on the wild side (pun intended), don’t think the chill won’t put a dampener on your winter camping fun.

You may not notice it during the day but by nightfall, and when it’s time to sleep, you’re going to desperately want to seek warmth. Before packing your bags to go camping during winter in Australia, you’re going to want to shop for all relevant essentials if you don’t own them already. Unfortunately, packing light isn’t an option.

What should I wear?

Wearing layers, weatherpoof jackets and hiking shoes or boots are key — make sure the right ones are bought so you’re prepped for snowy days or just above 0 degree temps.

We’ve compiled a list of essentials along with examples of places where you can buy them. We highly recommend  the Heattech range from Uniqlo, which works great as an inner layer for keeping you warm.

What camping gear do I need?

This is where things get a little expensive, especially if you’re going to a campsite that won’t be able to provide you with tents and such. Don’t buy crap gear because you don’t want to have to end up sleeping in your car or making your way back home when it breaks down. Here’s a list of things you’ll need — assuming there won’t be any hosts to help you with some of the basics like constructing a tent.

What else should I carry with me?

This is just a basic list of things you might need. It might differ person to person depending on where you are and what facilities are already available to you.

  • Bug spray/mosquito repellent
  • Sunscreen
  • Lip balm
  • Eco-friendly plates, bowls and cutlery
  • Cooking essentials (pans, spatula etc)
  • Food supply (Especially if you have no shops nearby)
  • Water
  • Lamp with spare batteries
  • Torch/headlight
  • First aid kit
  • Dry bags
  • Esky/ice (To keep the food from spoiling)
  • Firelighter
  • Firewood
  • Kindling
  • Matches
  • Thermos
  • Jaffle iron
  • Camping chair
  • Toilet paper/wet wipes
  • Porta potty/shovel
  • Portable gas stove
  • Gas cylinder
  • BBQ kit

 

