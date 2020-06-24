Winter Camping in Australia: All the Essentials You Need to Stay Warm

If you’re planning on living on the wild side (pun intended), don’t think the chill won’t put a dampener on your winter camping fun.

You may not notice it during the day but by nightfall, and when it’s time to sleep, you’re going to desperately want to seek warmth. Before packing your bags to go camping during winter in Australia, you’re going to want to shop for all relevant essentials if you don’t own them already. Unfortunately, packing light isn’t an option.

What should I wear?

Wearing layers, weatherpoof jackets and hiking shoes or boots are key — make sure the right ones are bought so you’re prepped for snowy days or just above 0 degree temps.

We’ve compiled a list of essentials along with examples of places where you can buy them. We highly recommend the Heattech range from Uniqlo, which works great as an inner layer for keeping you warm.

What camping gear do I need?

This is where things get a little expensive, especially if you’re going to a campsite that won’t be able to provide you with tents and such. Don’t buy crap gear because you don’t want to have to end up sleeping in your car or making your way back home when it breaks down. Here’s a list of things you’ll need — assuming there won’t be any hosts to help you with some of the basics like constructing a tent.

Tent (At least a 3 season option, which is suitable for most weather conditions. It really depends on how cold it is, where you’re travelling, how many people you’d like to fit in it and how much money you want to dish out)

Warm sleeping bag (It’s important to check the temperature rating before buying one)

Self-inflating air mattress (A sleeping bag alone won’t keep you warm or save you from the discomfort of the ground)

Heated electric throw

Inflatable camping travel pillow

Tarps, straps and tie downs

What else should I carry with me?

This is just a basic list of things you might need. It might differ person to person depending on where you are and what facilities are already available to you.

Bug spray/mosquito repellent

Sunscreen

Lip balm

Eco-friendly plates, bowls and cutlery

Cooking essentials (pans, spatula etc)

Food supply (Especially if you have no shops nearby)

Water

Lamp with spare batteries

Torch/headlight

First aid kit

Dry bags

Esky/ice (To keep the food from spoiling)

Firelighter

Firewood

Kindling

Matches

Thermos

Jaffle iron

Camping chair

Toilet paper/wet wipes

Porta potty/shovel

Portable gas stove

Gas cylinder

BBQ kit

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.