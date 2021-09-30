Level Up Your Life

Make This Lamington Latte When You Can’t Decide between Coffee and Dessert

Published 2 hours ago: October 1, 2021 at 8:30 am
Filed to:coffee
Make This Lamington Latte When You Can’t Decide between Coffee and Dessert
Usually, at the end of a meal, you’ll be asked if you’d like coffee with your dessert. But what if you could have dessert and coffee in one? Enter the Lamington Latte.

October 1 is International Coffee Day (truly a day to perk you up) and what better way to celebrate the occasion Down Under than with a lamington twist to your brew?

The team at MILKLAB — which has just released an oat milk for coffee lovers — has partnered with TikTok star Golden Brown Coffee to create a range of Aussie dessert-inspired coffees.

And Golden Brown Coffee has form after creating a Vegemite Latte.

How to make a Lamington Latte

What you’ll need:

  • 350ml of MILKLAB Oat Milk
  • Chocolate Sauce
  • Raspberry Jam Sauce
  • Shredded Coconut
  • 30ml Espresso
  • Chocolate powder

Directions:

  1. Generously rim the top of your glass with thick chocolate sauce. On a plate, spread your shredded coconut and then dip the top of your glass, coating the chocolate in coconut.
  2. Take your raspberry jam sauce and drizzle it on the inside of your glass in a circular motion so it runs down the side.
  3. Place a shot of espresso in your glass.
  4. Add 2 tbsp of chocolate sauce to your MILKLAB Oat Milk, and steam the milk until it reaches your preferred temperature. You can also heat your oat milk over the stove.
  5. Fill up your glass with the chocolatey oat milk, and finish it off with a dusting of chocolate powder.

And there you have it, coffee and dessert in one!

If you need more of a coffee hit after your Lamington Latte, we’ve rounded up the best coffee hacks, and a list of recipes so you can enjoy coffee even in the height of summer. And remember never throw out your coffee grounds — there’s so much good still in them!

