Make This Lamington Latte When You Can’t Decide between Coffee and Dessert

Usually, at the end of a meal, you’ll be asked if you’d like coffee with your dessert. But what if you could have dessert and coffee in one? Enter the Lamington Latte.
October 1 is International Coffee Day (truly a day to perk you up) and what better way to celebrate the occasion Down Under than with a lamington twist to your brew?
The team at MILKLAB — which has just released an oat milk for coffee lovers — has partnered with TikTok star Golden Brown Coffee to create a range of Aussie dessert-inspired coffees.
And Golden Brown Coffee has form after creating a Vegemite Latte.
How to make a Lamington Latte
What you’ll need:
- 350ml of MILKLAB Oat Milk
- Chocolate Sauce
- Raspberry Jam Sauce
- Shredded Coconut
- 30ml Espresso
- Chocolate powder
Directions:
- Generously rim the top of your glass with thick chocolate sauce. On a plate, spread your shredded coconut and then dip the top of your glass, coating the chocolate in coconut.
- Take your raspberry jam sauce and drizzle it on the inside of your glass in a circular motion so it runs down the side.
- Place a shot of espresso in your glass.
- Add 2 tbsp of chocolate sauce to your MILKLAB Oat Milk, and steam the milk until it reaches your preferred temperature. You can also heat your oat milk over the stove.
- Fill up your glass with the chocolatey oat milk, and finish it off with a dusting of chocolate powder.
And there you have it, coffee and dessert in one!
If you need more of a coffee hit after your Lamington Latte, we’ve rounded up the best coffee hacks, and a list of recipes so you can enjoy coffee even in the height of summer. And remember never throw out your coffee grounds — there’s so much good still in them!
