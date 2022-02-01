Tiny Details That Make All the Difference in the Perfect Macro Shot on Your iPhone

Anyone with a modern-generation iPhone (or a smartphone in general, really) is going to be aware of the photography capabilities of the device to some degree. Phones these days are able to produce some shockingly beautiful photographs and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are no exception. In fact, they produce some of the most impressive photos you’ll see from a phone.

If you’re currently looking to experiment with the iPhone camera and its capabilities, allow us to help with a mini guide on using the – much-discussed – macro photography function on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones.

What is macro photography on iPhone?

Okay, so in a nutshell, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max model phones feature new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. The Ultra Wide camera allows you to capture regular items or elements up close and magnified – opening your photography options up to a whole lot more creative options.

Back when we originally reviewed the new range of iPhones, we put this function to the test with a funfetti-covered cake, naturally.

Referring to the Apple website, the iPhone photography function is described as follows:

The new lens design, autofocus capability for the first time in the Ultra Wide on iPhone and advanced software allow users to capture impressive macro images where subjects appear larger than life.

Macro photography tips for iPhone

If you’d like to have a go using this photography feature on your iPhone, Apple has shared the following tips:

Make sure to get close to your subject — you can get as close as 2 centimetres (about an inch) away.

Place the primary point of focus near the centre of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro on iPhone.

Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.