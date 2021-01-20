This iPhone Hack Will Give Your Shots Cinematic Quality

Calling all amateur photographers. If you’re looking to level up your Insta game, but are running short on Inspiration, stress less – we’ve got an incredible hack for you that will help you turn out seriously impressive video content on your phone.

Madrid-based photographer and TikTok user @thuwedekind has built an impressive following for her photography and videography tips and tricks. Her mini-tutorials on posing, in particular, are hugely popular with her TikTok fans. Shes got some seriously clever videos on the platform.

Today, however, I want to look at her guide to taking more cinematic videos on your iPhone.

In the TikTok video, @thuwedekind guides folks on how to snap a perfect video in striking light, and the result is damn gorgeous. It’s basically your guide to putting your iPhone camera to work.

So, how do I get cinematic shots from my iPhone camera?

Take a peek for yourself, here:

If you’d like to recreate this striking, sun-lit shot the next time you catch a beautiful sunset, @thuwedekind says you want to:

1. Point your iPhone camera towards the sunset.

2. Switch to slo-mo then flip your phone upside-down. Yep, that’s right, camera at the bottom, people.

3. Then go ahead and record – making sure your hand is steady as you do so.

If you want to snap yourself some lovely sunset photos while you’re there, know that the camera function (a white circular button on the bottom right of your screen) will pop up once you start recording your video. You can press that to take photos as you record your slo-mo video.

And voila! You’ll have a series of incredible photos to go along with your beautiful video footage.

