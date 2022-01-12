How to Score a Year of Disney+ Free With Telstra Right Now

Telstra is kicking off the new year by offering new customers an entire year of Disney+ in exchange for signing up to one of its mobile, mobile broadband, NBN plans, and 5G home internet plans. Not quite every plan is eligible for this offer.

If you’re looking at a mobile plan, you’ll need to pick a plan worth $65 per month and up. Here are Telstra’s eligible SIM-only mobile plans. You can also bundle in a new phone with these plans.

When it comes to mobile broadband, you’ll get free Disney+ on plans worth $55 per month and up. Telstra is also currently discounting its largest mobile broadband plan. You’ll get 400GB for $75 per month for your first year, which will then be billed at $85 per month thereafter.

Telstra NBN plans from NBN 50 and up are valid for the Disney+ deal. In addition, the telco is offering a $10 per month discount on these plans for your first six months.

Just note that while Telstra’s standard range of NBN plans is contract-free, you’ll be hit with a modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 for each month left in your two-year term.

Alternatively, Telstra has a new range of Upfront NBN plans where you’re automatically billed at the start of your month instead of being sent an invoice with a payment period. The other big difference with these plans is that they’re genuinely contract-free.

If you leave within your first two years, you can simply return your modem instead of paying a fee. Monthly pricing between Telstra’s standard NBN plans and Telstra’s Upfront NBN plans is the same, however.

Check out Telstra’s Upfront NBN plans here.

All Telstra NBN plans also include three months of access to Binge, but you can only redeem this if you haven’t tried the service before.

Lastly, Telstra’s 5G home internet plan is also eligible for the other. If you take up this plan, you’ll also get your first month free. You’ll also get three months of Binge with this plan.

You’ll score your free year of Disney+ within 72 hours of activating your Telstra service. The offer runs until March 28, 2022, and the subscription must be redeemed before the end of May.

While the deal is only available to new Telstra customers, you can still claim the free year if you’re an existing Disney+ subscriber.

