Every New iPhone SE Plan in Australia

The new iPhone SE for 2022 is now available to pre-order, and if you’re having trouble picking a plan, we’re here to help. We’ve got every new iPhone SE plan below, including options from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. By clicking on the interactive tables below, you can choose your model, storage capacity, and data allowance. We’ve sorted these by telco.

If you missed the news, the third generation iPhone SE looks a lot like its predecessor – you still get a 4.7-inch display with a Touch ID fingerprint reader – but much beefier internals. Inside you’ll find Apple’s A15 chipset, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 13 family. Since the new iPhone SE is powered by the A15, this bodes well for its support life – we’re expecting Apple to support it for six or so years, which should take it all the way to iOS 21.

The 2022 iPhone SE is also said to feature better battery life, and the camera features some new software tricks, but is still missing night mode.

Pre-orders run until March 18.

Note: Our interactive widgets should start working from around 12:00 am AEDT on March 12. Sometimes, they can take a little bit of time to populate so be sure to check back later!

Telstra iPhone SE 2022 plans

Telstra is unsurprisingly the most expensive option if you want to get an iPhone SE on a plan, but it’s running a few deals that could make it a more attractive option.

You’ll score a 12-month subscription to Disney+, and if you pick Telstra’s $115 plan with 180GB, you’ll get a $50 credit each month for your first year, representing a saving of $600. Since Telstra plans are contract-free, you can drop down to a more affordable tier after the discount expires for the remainder of your handset repayment term.

Telstra 24-month iPhone SE plans (64GB)

Telstra 36-month iPhone SE plans (64GB)

Telstra 24-month iPhone SE plans (128GB)

Telstra 36-month iPhone SE plans (128GB)

Telstra 24-month iPhone SE plans (256GB)

Telstra 36-month iPhone SE plans (256GB)

Optus iPhone SE 2022 plans

As with Telstra, Optus is doing a discount on its largest plan. If you pick its 500GB Optus Plus plan to go with your new iPhone SE, you’ll save $50 per month on the plan your first year. You’ll go back to paying the full plan price after the year is up, but since Optus plans are contract-free, you can drop down to a more affordable tier when your discount runs out.

Optus 24-month iPhone SE plans (64GB)

Optus 36-month iPhone SE plans (64GB)

Optus 24-month iPhone SE plans (128GB)

Optus 36-month iPhone SE plans (128GB)

Optus 24-month iPhone SE plans (256GB)

Optus 36-month iPhone SE plans (256GB)

Vodafone plans

Vodafone is easily your cheapest option for getting an iPhone SE on a plan, but it’s also running deals on some of its more expensive options. You can currently save $5 per month on both its Super and Super+ plans, which include 200GB and 300GB of data, respectively. Or alternatively, you can save $20 per month on Vodafone’s Ultra plan which genuinely includes unlimited data. The only catch is you’re limited to 30GB of hotspot data per month. Vodafone’s discounts last for the life of your plan.

Vodafone 24-month iPhone SE plans (64GB)

Vodafone 36-month iPhone SE plans (64GB)

Vodafone 24-month iPhone SE plans (128GB)

Vodafone 36-month iPhone SE plans (128GB)

Vodafone 24-month iPhone SE plans (256GB)

Vodafone 36-month iPhone SE plans (256GB)

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.