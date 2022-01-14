Sonny Bill Williams vs Barry Hall: When and Where to Watch the Turf War Event

Rugby international superstar Sonny Bill Williams and AFL legend and Premiership winner Barry Hall are set to face off in a highly-anticipated boxing event in March 2022 at the Turf War event.

For all those interested in following along as we inch closer to seeing these two sporting personalities step into the ring, we’ve pulled together a comprehensive guide on what to expect.

When and where will Sonny Bill Williams and Barry Hall face off?

The Turf War event is slated for March 23, 2022, at the Aware Super Theatre, International Convention Centre in Sydney.

On the Sonny Bill and Barry Hall fight, Stan shared that:

The two fighters will go toe-to-toe over 10 three-minute rounds. Both men will have plenty to prove and will be in terrific condition, having solely focused on their boxing careers for the course of 2021 in anticipation for this bout.

How can I watch the fight?

The boxing heavyweight event is being exclusively aired by Stan via its new pay-per-view offering, Stan Event. The streaming service explained how fans can get their eyeballs across Sonny Bill Williams vs Barry Hall in March.

TURF WAR Pay-Per-View fight on Stan Event will be available for any Stan customer to purchase for $50. Customers that are new to Stan can sign up for a 30 day free trial and then purchase the fight when available.

You can register your interest in the Turf War event online here.

Alternatively, you can catch the fight in one of the registered venues set to show it live.

For those hoping to see the fight up close, tickets will be available via Ticketek.

What else is there to know about Sonny Bill Williams vs Barry Hall?

Sonny Bill boasts a career record of 8-0, including three knockouts, and this will be his first time back in the ring since June 2021.

On the fight, he said:

“For the first time in my professional sporting career, I am fully concentrating on boxing. My focus on winning this fight begins with a phenomenal opportunity to join the world’s biggest name in boxing, Tyson Fury, at his training camp in the UK immediately, to ensure I am 100% prepared for this fight. “I know Barry Hall is a very hard man and his debut proved he has a tonne of skill, but he is inexperienced in the ring and nowhere near my class level. This fight against Hall starts the last chapter of my sporting career and I will take this win and move on to further big fights over the next 24-36 months.”

Before his AFL career, Barry Hall reportedly had a fairly successful junior boxing career, featuring a state title.

He also gave a statement on the match, sharing that:

“I showed against Paul Gallen that I can go the distance and go hard. Sonny is a hugely talented individual but has not ever faced anyone of my size or skill. The lad has had everything laid on a silver platter in his boxing career to date. “Sonny Boy has made a mistake in taking this fight, I intend to finish his boxing career and open up bigger fight opportunities for myself.”

Stan Events joins the classic Stan streaming service and its Stan Sport offering.