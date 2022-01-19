16 Desk Accessories To Bring Some Joy to Your WFH Set-up

Seeing as the hybrid office model is here to stay, it’s time you stopped making do with your basic home office set up. While we’re sure you’ve invested in a good office chair and a second screen, we’re concerned you haven’t optimised your workspace to its full potential.

Whether you work from a little desk in the corner of your bedroom or in a full-blown study, it’s important to make sure you have an efficient workspace. Especially when you’re spending up to 40 hours in the same spot each week.

From basic cable organisation to ergonomic products, let us show you how you can make that weekday grind just a little bit easier.

You’re probably thinking that this trackball is just a fancy, orb-like mouse and honestly, we don’t blame you. While mouses and trackpads have dominated mainstream computer navigation, there’s a reason why the humble trackball has stuck around.

This finger-operated trackball by Kensington is ambidexterous, meaning it’s suitable for left and right-handers. It’s the ideal choice if you’re someone who struggles to kick wrist strain since it lets you operate it from any angle.

Shop the Kensington wired trackball here for $53.36.

While working from home, your office setup or choice of chair might not be as ergonomic as you’d like. This memory foam pillow is a great way to improve your posture and give your back the support it needs.

It comes with elastic straps to help make sure it’ll stay in place, no matter the kind of chair you slip it onto.

Buy the lumbar support pillow for $37.95 here.

The tado° smart AC control is the niftiest device you never knew you needed. By downloading the tado° app, you can control your air-conditioner from any room, reducing your energy consumption and your electricity bill. It’s very handy when you’re stuck in a Zoom call and you need to make the study cooler.

The smart AC control allows you to set the perfect temperature for any room with its Smart Schedule feature. Plus, this device is so smart that it can even detect when a forgetful family member has left one of the bedroom windows open.

In case you’re wondering if this device is compatible with your air-conditioning unit, allow us to explain. So long as you have a remote-controlled AC, then tado° can pair with it. It uses infrared technology just like most remotes. Oh and you can connect it to your Amazon, Google and Apple voice assistants, too.

Check it out here for $149.

Being able to plop your phone down on a wireless dock is one of those conveniences you didn’t know you needed until you first tried it. This wireless charger gives you the option of having your phone lay landscape to watch videos or remain standing to allow for easy messaging and facial recognition while charging.

The charging dock is compatible with most smartphone models, giving you a 5W charging speed for most iPhones, and a 10W charging speed for most Samsung Galaxy models.

Grab the Anker wireless phone charger for $33.99 here.

You’ve probably heard a lot about how important an ergonomic office chair is for your wellbeing. While that’s true, an office chair doesn’t guarantee you’ll sit correctly. Especially those of you who can’t keep your legs still while working. By grabbing yourself this footrest, you’re ensuring your best sitting position by putting your knees and hips first.

Get your Kensington footrest here for $30.

If you’re after a more ergonomic viewing position for your monitor — and to stop hunching over your PC — this sturdy riser will get the job done. Easy to assemble, it also comes with a lower tier that you can use for some extra desk storage. It’s also a solid option for an ergonomic riser for your laptop.

Get the two-tier monitor riser for $39.99 here.

While a desktop riser is a good option to put your laptop in a more ergonomic position, it can take up a lot of space. If your current desk isn’t a permanent position (or is in a shared space), having to constantly move the riser around can be a bit of a hassle. With a portable laptop stand you can get those good ergonomic benefits, along with a quick and easy set up.

This stand will support most 10-17″ laptops, and can be adjusted to change the angle/height of the stand.

This adjustable aluminum laptop stand is available for $15.99 here.

If you have more USB peripherals than actual USB ports, you’re probably well familiar with the dance routine of frequently having to swap around plugs so you can use certain things. It’s one of those small things that, while in no way hard, is just increasingly frustrating the more you have to do it.

If that description hits too close to home, then it might be time you invested in a USB hub. There’s a range of hubs out there, some have more total ports, while some have different kinds of USB ports (USB-A and USB-C). Anker is a trusted brand when it comes to PC accessories, so you can’t go wrong if their USB hub. That said, this USB hub isn’t meant to be used with charging cables, so you shouldn’t be plugging your iPhone’s lightning cable or wireless charger into it.

Grab Anker’s USB hub for $19.99 here.

Depending on your home office set up, available power sockets can be at a premium. A power board is the obvious way to solve that problem.

This surge protected power board has four outlets, which should meet all of your power needs, and plenty of reach with a lengthy 1.8m power cord. This power board includes three USB ports, which should be more than enough to have your smartphone, tablet and headphones charging simultaneously.

Also? The power board is designed to look like a cartoon cat.

Pick up a power board with USB ports here for $27.99.

Don’t groan, it’s not a selfie light. Alright, it kind of is but it’s better. If you’re someone who engages in at least three long video calls everyday, then this is a must-have.

Most of us aren’t blessed with homes that feature impeccable natural light, if any. That’s why having a video conference light is essential for looking your most professional and flattering self.

Shop it here for $35.98.

Is your cable situation a bit of a rat’s nest? This clip bar is an easy way to keep all of your different cords in order. Just attach it to your home office desk with its adhesive backing and start clipping in your cables – as long as they’re 6mm in diameter or less. Tangles be gone.

You can buy the cable clips for $10.99 here.

How much use you’ll get out of a wi-fi extender really depends on your home office set up. If you’re in the same room as your wi-fi router, you can go ahead and skip picking one up. But if your router is on the other side of your place, and you’ve noticed that your Zoom calls are noticeably lower in quality when in your office, getting a wi-fi extender will help give you the extra boost that you need.

This wi-fi extender is on sale for $28.80 here.

You should already own one of these. Your wrist will thank you later.

Grab a mouse pad with wrist rest for $10.99 here.

Grabbing a new mouse pad? Why not grab a new wireless mouse to go with it.

You can buy the Logitech wireless mouse for $18 here.

Some might call this accessory an unnecessary addition to your home office, but having your headphones on a stand instead of laying them somewhere on your desk is a good way to keep them out of your way and out of harm’s way. It’ll help you avoid knocking them off your desk, and you won’t have to worry about accidentally ruining them if you spill something over your workspace.

If you’re a bit tight on desk space, you can try a headphone hanger that attaches to the bottom of your desk instead.

Get this headphone stand for $11.46 here.

Let’s be real, some days (read: Monday mornings) you just can’t be bothered getting out of bed. So, if the thought of sitting at your home office is simply not the vibe, bag yourself this handy lap desk fitted with dual cushions for comfort and support, as well as a phone and tablet holder to keep everything organised.

You can buy this genius lap desk for $64.99 here.