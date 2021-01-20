These Extra-Long Charging Cables are the Answer to Your WFH Prayers

Technology has officially advanced far enough that there’s no excuse for any of us to be sitting directly next to a power point with a short charging cable if we want to use our phones while they charge.

If you haven’t yet invested in a charging cable that you can practically use halfway across the room, there’s a chance you’re still sticking it out with the standard-issued chargers that come with the box of your new piece of tech.

Once you’ve experienced life with a long charger, you’ll never go back. Life is too short to be craning your neck over the bed as you send that last text before drifting off to sleep.

Here are the best long charging cables that’ll withstand the test of time and make your daily tasks that much easier.

Lightning chargers

Native Union Night Cable (10ft) – $65.54 from Amazon

The monster cable offers high-speed charges up to 2.4amps with reinforced O-Flex strain relief, making it 6x stronger than a standard lightning charger.

Alternative lengths:

6.5ft – $64.95 from Amazon

4ft – $39.95 from Amazon

Anker Powerline+ Cable (10ft) – $73.99 from Amazon

According to Anker, this 6ft lightning cable lasts 20x longer than a standard-issue cable.

The cable can withstand 30,000 bends, comes with a lifetime warranty and is Apple certified.

The trifecta.

Alternative lengths:

6ft – $69 from Amazon

3ft – $32 [2-pack] from Amazon

AmazonBasics Lightning Cable (6ft) – $14.22 from Amazon

For around $13, the cheapest option of the bunch is also Apple certified and is equipped with additional protection to reduce fraying.

Alternative lengths:

3ft – $21.03 from Amazon

USB-C chargers

Belkin Hi-Speed Cable (6ft) – $21.76 from Amazon

Charging with a power output of up to 3 amps, the Belkin is also equipped with a welded metal shield and a USB-IF certification.

Snowkids Cable (2-pack, 6.6ft) – $19.84 from Amazon

The double-braided nylon cord ensures heavy use will rarely be a problem, plus there’s two in a pack, so if you’re particularly careless with one, there’s a spare.

Alternative lengths:

3ft – $12.99 from Amazon

Micro-USB chargers

RAMPOW Black Fishnet Cable (6.5ft) – $13.99 from Amazon

It also supports QuickCharge 2.0 and can charge up to 2.4 amps, which at under $14, is perfectly formidable.

Alternative length:

3ft – $11.99 from Amazon