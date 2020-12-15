The Simplest Ways to Hide Your Electronic Cables

It’s the end of the year which means it’s deep cleaning season! At least that’s what it means for my mother, and, I guess, Marie Kondo as well (probably).

If you’re preparing to have a lot of guests over in the new year and want to clean away all those unsightly parts of your home, consider us your go-to guide. We’ll be doing our best to share cleaning hacks that will leave you with the sparkliest home you’ve ever stepped foot into.

Are you excited? So are we.

Today we’re talking about cables. You need them to get that sweet energy juice to your TV, and to plug in a myriad of other devices. But they’re ugly little things and having them climb all over your entertaining area is a serious eyesore. They’re also a tripping hazard, which is not something you want to think about when you have guests over, y’know?

Thankfully, there are ways to sort your cable mess out with minimal effort. Here are some suggestions for keeping those bad boys at bay.

Tidy things up with velcro cable ties:

You’re not exactly masking the appearance of the cables, but by keeping them packed together avoids you needing to deal with spindly rogue cords.

$17.99

Keep your display neat with a cable concealer:

Available in black and white, this cable concealer acts as a sleek home for all your cords that you can fasten to your wall and forget about.

$29.52

For your office space, consider this cable clips cord organiser:

If your desk is a mess of cables, this nifty little guy can be attached to the edge or back of your desk and has five slots so you can easily introduce order to the area.

$10.99

Throw it all in a box:

Okay, that’s not strictly how this works. But the DMoose Cable Management Box is a stylish container where you can place a power board and all its attachments. Very neat, very simple.

$23.49

Got more cleaning hacks you’d like help with over the holidays? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll do our best to get to them for you!