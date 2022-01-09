Here Are All the 2022 Golden Globe Nominees and Where to Watch Them

It’s awards season yet again, that time of year where we find out if the films and TV shows we’ve been enjoying all year have merit according to Hollywood’s elite. This time we’re here to talk about the 2022 Golden Globe nominees.

Some favourites have made it onto the list this year, with the likes of Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Dune being nominated. We’ve also seen some classics return into the mix like new films from Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg. It’s an interesting line-up, to be sure.

It would be remiss not to mention the controversy that surrounds the Golden Globes this year, however. Earlier in the year, major Hollywood players boycotted the Globes due to a lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who vote for the awards each year.

NBC even went as far as to drop the broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022 until substantial changes had been made. This means we’re coming into a very strange awards ceremony indeed as it seems the Golden Globes won’t be televised in 2022.

This hasn’t stopped the HFPA from moving forward with the Golden Globes in 2022, so here is the full list of nominees.

Who are the 2022 Golden Globe nominees?

Golden Globe Film nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

Respect

No Time to Die

Golden Globe Television nominees

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Where to watch the Golden Globe nominees

Now that you’ve seen which films and TV shows are hot in Hollywood right now, you may want to catch up on them before the Golden Globe winners are announced.

Here’s where you can watch the work of this year’s Golden Globe nominees in Australia.

Netflix: Squid Game, Maid, Lupin, Halston, The Serpent, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick…Boom!, The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God, The Lost Daughter, Passing

Stan: The Great, Hacks

Amazon Prime Video: The Underground Railroad, Being the Ricardos

Binge: Succession, Insecure, Pose, In Treatment, Scenes From A Marriage, Mare of Easttown, Impeachment: American Crime Story, The White Lotus, Reservation Dogs

Apple TV+: The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, CODA

Disney+: Black-ish, Only Murders in the Building, WandaVision, Dopesick, Genius: Aretha, Cruella, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto

Paramount+: The Good Fight

SBS On Demand: The Handmaid’s Tale

Cinemas/Coming soon: Cyrano, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Belfast, Dune, King Richard, House of Gucci, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spencer, The French Dispatch

This article has been updated since its original publish date.