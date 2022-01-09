Here Are All the 2022 Golden Globe Nominees and Where to Watch Them

It’s awards season yet again, that time of year where we find out if the films and TV shows we’ve been enjoying all year have merit according to Hollywood’s elite. This time we’re here to talk about the 2022 Golden Globe nominees.
Some favourites have made it onto the list this year, with the likes of Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Dune being nominated. We’ve also seen some classics return into the mix like new films from Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg. It’s an interesting line-up, to be sure.
It would be remiss not to mention the controversy that surrounds the Golden Globes this year, however. Earlier in the year, major Hollywood players boycotted the Globes due to a lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who vote for the awards each year.
NBC even went as far as to drop the broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022 until substantial changes had been made. This means we’re coming into a very strange awards ceremony indeed as it seems the Golden Globes won’t be televised in 2022.
This hasn’t stopped the HFPA from moving forward with the Golden Globes in 2022, so here is the full list of nominees.
Who are the 2022 Golden Globe nominees?
Golden Globe Film nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- A Hero (France, Iran)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Licorice Pizza
- Belfast
- The Power of the Dog
- Don’t Look Up
- Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The French Dispatch
- Encanto
- The Power of the Dog
- Parallel Mothers
- Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- King Richard
- Encanto
- Belfast
- Respect
- No Time to Die
Golden Globe Television nominees
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Where to watch the Golden Globe nominees
Now that you’ve seen which films and TV shows are hot in Hollywood right now, you may want to catch up on them before the Golden Globe winners are announced.
Here’s where you can watch the work of this year’s Golden Globe nominees in Australia.
Netflix: Squid Game, Maid, Lupin, Halston, The Serpent, Don’t Look Up, Tick, Tick…Boom!, The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God, The Lost Daughter, Passing
Stan: The Great, Hacks
Amazon Prime Video: The Underground Railroad, Being the Ricardos
Binge: Succession, Insecure, Pose, In Treatment, Scenes From A Marriage, Mare of Easttown, Impeachment: American Crime Story, The White Lotus, Reservation Dogs
Apple TV+: The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, CODA
Disney+: Black-ish, Only Murders in the Building, WandaVision, Dopesick, Genius: Aretha, Cruella, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto
Paramount+: The Good Fight
SBS On Demand: The Handmaid’s Tale
Cinemas/Coming soon: Cyrano, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Belfast, Dune, King Richard, House of Gucci, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spencer, The French Dispatch
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
