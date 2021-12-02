Why Your ‘Spotify Wrapped’ Recap Has Songs You’ve Never Listened To

It’s that time of year again: Spotify is here to remind you about your musical habits over the past 12 months with Spotify Wrapped.

Most people should have a pretty good idea of what albums and songs they binged this year. But if you need a friendly reminder, all you need to do is pull up your brand-new Spotify annual report for 2021, but you might want to prepare for a surprise or two.

First, let’s talk about the presentation. You can’t just view your report on the web. You’ll have to launch your Spotify Android or iOS app if you want the full animated slide deck. Otherwise, you’ll have to be content with simply browsing your “top songs” list via your browser, which isn’t as enchanting:

These reports aren’t perfect — that, or your recollection of your musical tastes over the year might not be as accurate as you think.

Songs and artists might appear on your Spotify Wrapped report that you swear you’ve never listened to; you might be wrong, but you also might be onto something.

There are a few reasons why strange songs can permeate your Spotify annual report, and we have a few extra suggestions if you want a more accurate idea of how you rocked out this year.

Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped has a limited timeframe

If you’ve been going wild with some big November release, you may not see these on your Spotify Wrapped recap.

When answering FAQs on the way Spotify Wrapped comes together, the streaming service shared that “The Wrapped personalized (sic) experience covers streaming for 2021, beginning in January and ending a few weeks prior to launch in December”.

Spotify needs time to create the whole experience, after all.

You might have pulled up Spotify at a party

Remember, anything you do on your Spotify account is fair game for the Wrapped report.

If you let your friends pick songs during your road trip, or used your Spotify account for background music at a party (or many parties), unexpected music might show up on your report.

And, no, you can’t edit these songs or artists out of your report in any way, as Spotify has described for earlier Wrapped drops:

We’re unable to update your stats or playlists since it’s based on your personal listening history. Sorry about that! For the future, it’s always worth considering that, for instance, if you left Spotify playing in the background or let friends play their tunes with your account then your listening data might have been affected.

It’s also possible that a friend, roommate, or loved one is innocently using your Spotify account via your various smart devices, which could also impact what appears on Spotify’s annual report.

That explains why there’s a lot of weird Disney instrumental stuff on my playlist this year — my fiancé often fires up the jams on our bedroom smart speaker to help her get to sleep.

Someone hacked your Spotify account

This sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s not impossible, especially since Spotify doesn’t offer two-factor (or two-step) authentication.

I’ve read a number of reports from Spotify users complaining that having their accounts hacked at some point this year messed up their Wrapped report.

And while this is something you probably should have noticed if you logged into Spotify and saw a bunch of strange music on your “Recently played” section, it’s possible you’ve been overlooking this.

Nevertheless, if you see a lot of music on your report that doesn’t make sense, now’s as good a time as any to change your Spotify password to something unique and secure.

And once you’ve done that, log out of any other devices that might be using your Spotify account, just to be super-sure.

You were listening to your faves in ‘Private Sessions

In addition to all the above the Spotify team has also confirmed that, “Private Session listens don’t count for charts and songs, but do count for minutes listened”.

So, if you have any guilty pleasures you were expecting to see in your Wrapped list, think again.

What’s new in the 2021 Wrapped report?

You’ll see a lot of the same elements this year, if you’re familiar with the Spotify Wrapped experience – like Top Songs 2021 (which is ranked mostly in order, by the way).

There are a few new features, though. Spotify has introduced things like 2021: The Movie, where it tells you what your opening credit song, dance scene song and so on would be. It’s also launched Your Audio Aura which gives you a colour and mood description for your listening habits and 2021 Wrapped: Blend where you can create a mixed playlist of yours and a friend’s top listens for the year.

The last nifty update worth looking at is that some 170 artists and creators have created videos thanking fans for having them land in their top listens for the year.

Fans who have these artists in their Top Songs 2021 or Your Artists Revealed will be served these sweet little thank you vids.

Which artists and creators came out on top this year?

If you’re keen to see how your listening habits compared to that of every other Spotify user in Australia, here’s the run down of 2021 Wrapped results.

Most streamed songs – Australia

Most streamed songs by Australian artists

Most streamed artists – Australia

Most streamed Australian artists

Most streamed albums – Australia

Most streamed podcasts – Australia

This article has been updated since its original publish date with details regarding Spotify Wrapped 2021.