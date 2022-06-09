You Should Make Your Own ‘Spotify Pie’ Chart

From Spotify’s year-end Wrapped to the numerous apps that categorise your music library, showing off your favourite musical artists and genres is half the fun of using the streaming music platform.

What is Spotify Pie?

The latest Spotify listening stats trend is “Spotify Pie.” The simple web app created by UCLA student Darren Huang analyses all the songs you listened to over the past month, collates the songs into specific genres, and turns all the data into a pie chart you can share with your friends on social media. It’s similar to Spotify Wrapped, but much simpler, and you can use it at any time rather than waiting for the end of the year to see which artists and genres ranked the highest for you.

The Spotify Pie is an unofficial third-party app, but it works on just about every desktop and mobile browser. Note that you’re required to sign in with your Spotify account to see your results, but your listening history is the only data the app accesses and it should be safe otherwise.

How to create your own Spotify Pie

If you’ve seen other Spotify listeners sharing their Spotify Pies on social media and want to try it for yourself, here’s how:

First, open the Spotify Pie web page on your phone or on desktop. Click “Login to Spotify” and sign in with the account you want to create a pie chart for. After you sign in, the Spotify Pie web app will generate a genre wheel. From there you can share or screenshot your results.

I gave Spotify Pie a shot myself, and while I wasn’t surprised by which bands I listened to most over the past few weeks, I was shocked by how hyper-specific the app is with music genres. That has more to do with how Spotify categorizes songs than how Spotify Pie does it, but I’ve seen some users surprised or even confused by the genres in their pie chart.

Genre labels aside, Spotify Pie is still a fun and easy way to track and share your music listening stats with others. Definitely try it out — but don’t be surprised if a few of your pie slices are genres you’ve never heard of before.

