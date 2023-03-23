How to Make Air-Fried Loaded Chippies, Two Ways

If you’re after a low-cost treat to indulge in this week, Philips Kitchen ambassador Elle Vernon has shared a recipe that is perfect for you. Taking a cheap packet of frozen fries and your trusty air fryer, you can whip up a plate of loaded fries that will satisfy hungry groups anywhere.

Here are two versions of Vernon’s air-fried loaded fries recipe, and everything you need to make them yourself at home.

Air-fried loaded fries recipe

Mexican-style loaded fries

What you’ll need:

750g bag McCain pub-style fries

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

½ cup sliced jalapenos

1 long red chilli, thinly sliced

¼ cup coriander leaves

sour cream and guacamole, to serve

Directions:

Cut open one corner of the bag of fries and add seasoning. Hold the bag closed, and then shake it to coat the fries. Place fries in the Philips XXL Airfryer basket. Set the temperature to 200C and time to 15 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Transfer hot fries to a serving platter or board. Scatter with jalapenos, chilli and coriander. Serve with sour cream and guacamole on the side, for dipping.

Cheeseburger pub style

What you’ll need:

100g beef mince

2 tsp onion powder

750g bag McCain pub-style fries

¼ cup grated mozzarella

1 large dill pickle, thinly sliced

Tomato ketchup (or sauce) and American mustard, to serve

Directions:

Combine mince and onion powder in the Philips baking tray accessory, breaking it up into small pieces. Place it in the Philips XXL Airfryer basket. Set temperature to 200C and time to 6 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Once cooked, break it up again into bite-size pieces. Transfer to a bowl, cover with foil to keep warm. Place fries in the Philips XXL Airfryer basket. Set temperature to 200C and time to 15 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Spoon mince over cooked fries, then scatter with cheese. Set temperature to 200C and time to 3 minutes. Press the dial in to begin cooking. Transfer fries on to a serving platter or board. Scatter with pickles. Serve with ketchup and mustard on the side, for dipping.

If you want more potato recipes, check out Nat’s What I Reckon’s take on roast potatoes next – you won’t regret it.