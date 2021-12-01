These Are the Cut-off Dates if You Want Your Christmas Gifts to Arrive in Time

Alright guys, December has somehow arrived – how did that happen?! Silly season is officially upon us and it’s time to get serious about sorting out those Christmas gifts. It’s more important than ever to get on top of things this year because of postage delays around the world.

Whichever way you look at it, the unprecedented current impacts on the Aussie postal service means sending gifts this year will be more difficult. So you’ll need to get your presents off soon (if you haven’t already) to avoid being stuck in the backlog.

While Australia Post is urging customers to send their gifts as early as possible, there are a few specific cut-off dates for snail mail if you want it to arrive by December 25.

But, consider yourselves warned: cut off dates are not far off now.

When is the parcel shipping deadline for Australia?

If you’ve got loved ones interstate and want to send them a pressie, you’ll need to get in by these dates:

Standard postage: Monday, December 13

Express postage: Monday, December 20

Sending to WA and NT: Wednesday, 8 December (standard), Wednesday, 15 December (express)

As hard as the posties will try to get your gifts delivered by Christmas Day, it is still better to get in early just in case.

What if you’re just sending a card or letter?

If you’re just sending a Christmas card or letter the dates vary slightly with Australia Post.

If you’re sending within the same state: Monday, 20 December

If you’re sending interstate: Thursday, 16 December

What if you’re sending packages internationally?

This is where it gets a bit tricky. International borders are opening but flights are still pretty limited due to COVID. International mail is a lot slower than usual, so it’s absolutely imperative that you try and send your packages as early as possible.

However, if you’re still putting together your gifts come December, the Australia Post Christmas cut-off dates for each country vary. And some dates, we’re afraid, have already passed us by.

New Zealand

Standard: December 3

Express: December 7

Courier mail: December 10

Economy Air Parcels and Letters: November 23

USA and Canada

Standard: November 30

Express: December 7

Courier: December 10

Economy Air Parcels and Letters: November 16

UK and major European destinations

Standard: November 26

Express: December 3

Courier: December 10

Economy Air Parcels and Letters: November 16

Most of Asia

Standard: November 30

Express: December 7

Courier: December 10

Economy Air Parcels and Letters: November 23

As with local deliveries, the dates listed above could change, so again, try to get in early. If you don’t see your country in the list, you can follow this handy breakdown by Australia Post.

Some mail services have been suspended or changed in individual countries and others are impacted by specific COVID-19 delays so make sure to check the list before mailing.

It’s also worth mentioning here that when sending Christmas post in Australia, you can address mail using Traditional Place names.

If you don’t want to send your gifts via Australia Post you could also look into other delivery services or couriers, but bear in mind they will also have deadlines.

As for delivery services like Amason Prime, signing up will land you free expedited delivery on domestic eligible items and free international standard delivery on certain purchases, too. Amazon Prime boasts a domestic delivery time of as little as two business days, but to be safe, we’d still recommend sorting out your shopping list early.

Or, just opting for gifts that don’t require postage at all.

Send your holiday gifts off ASAP, then you can sit back, relax and enjoy the Christmas holidays. After this year, we could all use it.

This article on Christmas and holiday season delivery cut off dates has been updated since its original publish date.