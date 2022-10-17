The Best 2022 Advent Calendars That Are More Than Just Chocolates

Not to throw you into a complete panic, but Christmas is just over two months away. There’s no better way to count down the holiday season than with a fun advent calendar – especially when there are so many different options to choose from that aren’t just chocolate (although there’s nothing wrong with that). From wines to sex toys and beauty products, you name it and there’s probably a calendar for it.

If previous years have taught us anything, it’s that a good-quality take on this seasonal gift will sell out and it will sell out early. Apparently, there were certain advent calendars in 2021 that sold out in October. Before folks have even finished taking off their Halloween makeup.

So, if you want to nab one of the best advent calendars around this year, you better move quickly. To help you do that, here’s a list of options that are already available. The clock is ticking, people.

The best advent calendars you can find in 2022, so far

Feeling extra merry this Christmas? Indulge in the Laithwaites Advent Calendar ($140) which includes 23 local drops of red, white and rosé, as well as some bestselling French, Italian and Portuguese reds, and one Italian Prosecco star.

This baby is a 24-day calendar with 24 gifts designed for couples’ play – although they can be used in whatever setting you like, really. With a cute celestial theme, this gift set comes (lol) with a range of vibrators, anal toys, bondage treats and sensory toys.

Valued at $680, the set is a pretty serious deal for anyone looking for a pleasurable holiday season.

Per the Liquor Loot, website, this set includes 24 x 30ml gin tasters, ranging from flavoured, dry, navy-strength and more.

While we have gin on the brain, it’s worth checking out the festive options from Gintonica. If you’d like to count down til Christmas with craft Aussie gin, these guys have three options for that ranging from $199 to $299. They’ve also got some super cute gun baubles too.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed LEGO advent calendars are available to shop this year, each with mini builds and characters to get excited over.

If 24 sex toys is a bit much for you, there is a 12-day advent calendar designed for vulva owners which is stocked with clitoral vibes, nipple suckers, and more.

This set is valued at $400+.

NET-A-PORTER has announced its 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar is returning for 2022, so watch this space. Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser and Charlotte Tilbury’s Look of Love Kissing Lipstick in Nude Romance are a couple of the products set to appear in the calendar this year, so prepare for some epic beauty goodies.

Unwrap 12 of the most coveted beauty products from Adore beauty in the lead-up to Christmas! You’ll open everything from skincare and haircare through to makeup, fragrance and more. The calendar is worth over $590 and contains brands like Laneige, Alpha H, Olaplex, Bobbi Brown and more.

No, we’re not done with the sex toy calendars just yet. Lovehoney’s Blowmotion 12 Days of Play advent calendar is designed for penis owners and includes all kinds of gems from cock rings to vibrating toys.

This one is valued at $360.

If you’ve always wanted to try Charlotte Tilbury products but don’t wanna fork out the cash, this advent calendar is a great way to try a lot of CT products before investing in the full-size version. Yes, $295 is still a lot of money, but you get 12 different CT products like the famous Magic Cream, Lip Oil, Lip Liner and more.

We look forward to seeing The Body Shop’s advent calendars each year. This year, they’ve given us three glorious calendars to choose from. Starting at $120, there’s the Box of Wishes calendar that contains 24 little surprises. Then, they’ve got the Box of Wonders calendar that comes with 25 head-to-toe treats. And finally, they’ve got the Box of Wishes & Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar which also comes with 25 head-to-toe treaties.

Rounding out the spicy advent calendar collection is this lingerie option, also from Lovehoney. From underwear to an eye mask and scented candle, this set is one that’s got quite the collection of sexy gifts.

Size options range from 8 to 28, and the items are valued at $180.

This article has been updated since its original publication.