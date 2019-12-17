Australian Christmas Delivery Cut-Off Dates

Image: iStock

We're less than a week out from Christmas. If you're still waiting for online deliveries to arrive, it's time to start panicking. At this time of year, postal and delivery services are working at capacity which can lead to longer than expected delivery times.

With that in mind, here are the delivery and lead times for some of the main shopping sites and retailers around Australia. Best of luck!

JB HiFi Christmas delivery deadline

As well as running a bunch of sales in the lead up to Christmas, JB HiFi offers "1 Hour Click and Collect" so you can order online and go to a store.

But if that doesn't suit you, there are a number of other options with 2-4 business days for standard deliveries and express service if you want your items in a day or two. They also offer same-day and three-hour delivery if you're prepared to pay extra.

JB HiFi offers Australia Post delivery on some items but that can take 4 - 10 days.

Amazon Christmas delivery deadline

As you'd expect, Amazon is pushing Prime as the best way to leave shipping till the last minute. Items shipped by Amazon AU arrive in as fast as two days after they ship. Prime members also get free domestic delivery, with no minimum order threshold.

In addition, Amazon offers a Priority Delivery service which can get to select Metro areas within one business day. Click here for a free Amazon Prime trial.

eBay Christmas delivery deadline

As well as having a bunch of Christmas-friendly different discounts, eBay is offering shipping in three days or less for a range of items.

But actual shipping times will vary by vendor so you may need to shop around if the time you want won't arrive in time.

Big W Christmas delivery deadline

Big W offers Next Day Delivery which allows you to have your order express delivered by Australia Post the next business day from the date of your order if you live in metro areas (excluding ACT & NT):

If your order is placed by 12 noon, it will be delivered the next business day. If your order is placed after 12 noon, it will be shipped the next business day.

Its standard delivery arrangements of between four and eight days deepening on whether you're in metropolitan, regional or remote areas. The further you are from the metro areas, the more shipping costs. You can find more delivery options here.

Kmart Christmas delivery deadline

Kmart use a variety of different delivery partners depending on the size of the time and destination.

Kmart's delivery arrangements very from two to 14 days depending how far from the metro area you are. Even in metro areas, it can take up to four business days for your delivery to be confirmed via email, let alone delivered. In other words, Click & Collect looks to be a better option.

EB Games Christmas delivery deadline

As well as offering click and collect, EB Games shipping times are currently sitting at a week.

Book Depository Christmas delivery deadline

Book depository is suggesting the following final order dates to get your books before Christmas:

NSW Metro: 12 December

NSW Country: 10 December

ACT: 12 December

Queensland Melbourne: 13 December

Queensland Metro: 11 December

Queensland Country: 9 December

Queensland Far: 6 December

Tasmania: 11 December

Tasmania Remote: 25 November

Northern Territory: 9 December

Northern Territory Far: 27 November

South Australia Metro: 12 December

South Australia Country: 11 December

Victoria Metro: 13 December

Victoria Country: 10 December

Western Australia Metro: 10 December

Western Australia Country: 6 December

Click here to see more.

Catch Christmas delivery deadline

Standard delivery from Catch will take 2-5 business days to ship to metro areas, 2-7 business days for regional and 3-10 business days for rural/remote. If you're ordering from one of there third-parties in its market, then those orders may need more time, so be sure to check the estimated delivery date before completing your order.

