Australia Post Has Dropped Its First Christmas Delivery Cut off Dates, so Make Your List and Check It Twice

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Alright, guys, the final months of the year have somehow arrived – how did that happen?! The silly season is almost upon us, and it’s time to get serious about sorting out those Christmas gifts. If you’re looking at ordering gifts online or shipping them overseas with Australia Post, there are some delivery cut-off dates you’ll need to keep in mind.

While Australia Post is urging customers to send their gifts as early as possible, there are a few strict deadlines for snail mail if you want your goodies to arrive by December 25.

Here are the postage cut-off dates you need to keep in mind for the Christmas period in 2022.

International Christmas delivery cut-off dates for Australia Post

As we’re still fairly early in the season, Australia Post is still in the process of rolling out cut-off dates for Christmas deliveries. For now, the only clear dates we have are for international deliveries.

On October 17, Australia Post shared in a statement that dates do vary according to destination, but there are some key deadlines to keep in mind.

Economy Air delivery cut-off date: Many destinations require post by November 14

International Express mail: For popular destinations like USA, the UK, New Zealand and Canada, the cut-off is December 9

Please note that these dates are not valid for all international destinations, with some needing more time for postage. Australia Post has a table listing specific Christmas delivery dates according to destination here.

When is the parcel shipping deadline for Australia?

As for Australia’s delivery cut-off dates for Christmas pressies, Australia Post has noted that dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

In 2021 the postage cut-off fell in mid-December, but we’ll see how we go in 2022. The earlier you get in, the better, really. This often means you can save a few bucks on your purchases, too.

It’s also worth mentioning here that when sending Christmas post in Australia, you can address mail using Traditional Place names.

If you don’t want to send your gifts via Australia Post, you could also look into other delivery services or couriers, but bear in mind they will also have deadlines.

As for delivery services like Amazon Prime, signing up will land you free expedited delivery on domestic eligible items and free international standard delivery on certain purchases, too. Amazon Prime boasts a domestic delivery time of as little as two business days, but to be safe, we’d still recommend sorting out your shopping list early.

Or, just opt for gifts that don’t require postage at all.

Send your holiday gifts off ASAP, and then you can sit back, relax and enjoy the Christmas holidays.

This article on Christmas and holiday season delivery cut off dates has been updated since its original publish date.