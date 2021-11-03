How to Make Sure Your Christmas Gifts Don’t Get Caught Up in the Post

Aside from starting your Christmas shopping like yesterday, there are a few simple ways you can ensure all your purchases don’t end up in delivery hell this year. Because whichever way you spin it, there are going to be huge postage delays, and as such Australia post have already announced their cut-off dates, with some starting as early as December 8 for standard interstate postage. You can find out more about specific dates for both national and international cut off here.

In the spirit of giving, we’re giving you a few ideas of how you can work with said cut-off dates to do your Christmas shopping as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Order from online retailers with express delivery

Ordering from big online retailers like Amazon and The Iconic will give you a little more leeway on last-minute Christmas shopping. Both are notorious for having speedy (and often free) delivery times. Plus, if you sign up for Amason Prime, you’ll score free expedited delivery on domestic eligible items and free international standard delivery on certain purchases, too.

Give gifts that keep on giving (subscriptions)

A gift that takes very little effort and could be done as late as Christmas eve (I mean, don’t do that, but you could do that), is gifting someone a subscription. There are so many different styles of subscriptions you can gift people — streaming services (Disney+, Binge, Kayo, Shudder), cleaning services, coffee and alcohol, so you can tailor the type of subscription you gift to your person.

Support your local

Considering parts of the country spent most of the year in lockdown, it’s a great time to support small local businesses where you can. You can do this by shopping locally in-store, via their websites and even over social media pages like Facebook and Instagram. Some small businesses are even offering local Christmas delivery options.

Click and Collect

I don’t know about you, but lockdown meant that I got very familiar with ‘Click & Collect’ from my local stores like Kmart, Big W, Target and more. If you can book in for click and collect orders in the next few weeks you can 1) avoid delayed delivery altogether and 2) avoid tackling the big December shopping rush.

Shop online sale events

This month begins a huge string of online sale events, starting with Click Frenzy next week (Tuesday, November 9), you can score yourself a huge discount on a range of tech, homewares, fashion, beauty and more. And if you miss out on the Frenzy, you can always pick up some more bargains at the end of the month when Black Friday (November 26) and Cyber Monday (November 29) roll around. The best part — aside from all the savings — is that purchasing Christmas presents this far out means it should all be out for delivery shortly after purchase. Giving you plenty of time to wrap it up and either pop it under the tree or send it to your loved ones.