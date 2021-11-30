8 Tote Bags That Easily Fit Your Laptop and Your Lunch

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I am a serial I-have-to-take-everything-with-me-everywhere type of person. Laptop? Check. Lunch? Check. Wipes in case things get grotty? Check. A big two-litre drink bottle? I hate to admit this, but check. And that, friends, is only scraping the surface. So, when I leave the house, let’s just say a bag (or two) is always required. I’m not talking about a mini shoulder bag either. My personal choice? Those big canvas tote bags.

But not just any tote bags, a good commuter bag should be sturdy, comfortable, cute and of course, washable — I can’t tell you the number of times my lunch has gone belly up in there. Now, there’s no real secret to picking the right one, it’s all up to personal choice, but when you find something utilitarian that does what you need it to do and looks cute, you’re onto a winner.

If you need a hand, you’re in luck because ahead, I have curated a selection of chic yet functional tote bags, so you can carry your entire room with you in style.

READ MORE These Affordable Bedside Tables Will Look Better Than That Dusty Stack of Books

Hand-made here in Australia, this meticulously embroidered tote bag is the perfect commuter bag. Its simple wildflowers design goes with every outfit, making it great for everyday use. It’s W 37.5cm x L 40.5cm big, so it fits a laptop and other bigger belongings easily.

You can buy the embroiderybypotato Wildflowers Embroidered Tote Bag ($25) from Etsy here.

In signature Gorman fashion, this bold-printed tote bag is the perfect addition to add a pop of colour to your everyday attire. Fitted with a front pocket for extra storage (think: phone and keys), we suggest adding it to your cart while it’s hot! You can also match your tote to a top or hat if you feel so inclined.

You can buy the Flower in Fauve Tote ($47.20) from Gorman here.

If you’re after something a lil’ bolder, this bum and boob tote from ASOS will sure have people talking (in a good way, of course). With twin handles and an open top, this baby is a fun twist on your regular tote and a good size, too.

You can buy the Cotton Shopper Bag ($12) from ASOS here.

If you’re a big fan of the corduroy trend, this bag was made for you. It’s made from a high-quality corduroy fabric with an inner cotton layer so you can put your laptop, phone, purse and other essentials safely inside. It also comes in five different colourways, so you can pick one that suits your vibe.

You can buy the MadeByChrissey Corduroy Bunny Tote Bags ($29.99) from Etsy here.

The Westford Mill XL Tote is here to help you keep your stuff together and get you through your day-to-day. Designed with premium heavyweight fabric, it won’t rip when you’ve got a million and one things to haul to work. It also has a wooden toggle closure, so you can be rest assured that the whole world can’t see the pad at the bottom of your bag.

You can buy the Westford Mill Organic XL Tote Bag ($30.39) from Catch here.

Coming in a very versatile charcoal colourway, this AERE oversized canvas tote bag is perfect for those occasions where you just need to pack a little extra. Made from organic linen canvas, it has fixed shoulder straps and a pocketed interior for your more important items. It’s W60cm x H47cm x D16cm in size.

You can buy the AERE Organic Canvas Oversized Tote ($49) from THE ICONIC here.

This vintage-looking canvas tote bag from Typo fits up to an A3 notebook, has a large outer pocket, full-zip closure, a thick and comfy shoulder strap, and comes in a variety of colours.

You can buy the Typo The Daily Tote Bag ($29.99) from Typo here.

This lightly textured canvas bag from Levi’s is made from 100% cotton, has twin handles, an open top and will be your new go-to. It’s large enough to carry all your belongings and stylish enough to go with any outfit.

You can buy Levi’s batwing tote bag in ecru ($28) from ASOS here.

Now you’ve got a tote bag, need help deciding what essentials to carry this summer? Head here.