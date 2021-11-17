9 Summer Essentials You’ll Want to Keep Within Reach When the Weather Warms Up

Building on last year’s ‘hot girl summer’ vibes, TikTok has birthed two new trends, #hotgirlbedsidetable, and #hotgirltotebag. The latter has been viewed a whopping 52.3 million times and consists of girls from all over the world posting videos of their everyday tote bag essentials. Which, of course, we love to perv on.

Since summer is just around the corner, I thought it’d be rude not to follow suit and do the same. So, lo and behold, a round-up of everything that’s in my tote bag, from sunnies to a slick stick, here’s what I’m packing for beach season.

Our tote bag essentials this summer:

If you’re anything like me, humidity and hair are a match made in hell. That’s why this summer, I’m coming armed with a slick stick in my tote. Think gel in a bottle with an easy-to-apply wand to banish flyaways for good.

You can buy the Slick Stick ($22.31) from Amazon here.

If I had to count on my hands how many times I’ve been invited to the beach last minute, only to realise I haven’t shaved my pubes in weeks, I’d be holding up all 10 fingers and then some. So, if you’re in the business of hair removal, I think I’ve found the solution to all our bikini line woes, thanks to Gillette’s newest portable razor. The best part? It’s small and discreet enough to fit in any bag pocket.

You can buy the Gillette Portable Razor (was $15.99, now $7.99) from Amazon here.

Suppose you, too, wasted at least an entire business week binging Sally Rooney’s book and TV-adaptation of Normal People on Stan last year. In that case, you’re in for a treat because our Irish literary genius has dropped another read just in time for sun-baking days at the beach. It’s not as M-rated as its predecessor, but still has some spicy scenes that’ll keep you on your toes. Thank me later.

You can buy Beautiful World, Where Are You By Sally Rooney ($16) from Amazon here.

Don’t lug around that fragile (and bulky) glass bottle full of your favourite perfume this summer. Instead, use it to refill one of these mini perfume atomizers. That way, you can carry around your signature scent seamlessly and smell fresh all day long. What can I say? Game changer.

You can buy the Refillable Portable Mini Perfume Atomizer from Amazon here.

The summer polaroid resurgence is well and truly back, so get your mitts on this FujiFilm Instax Mini to take your holiday happy snaps to a whole new level. I apologise in advance if this is so 2013 Pinterest room inspo of me, but the prints also count as solid bedroom decor.

You can buy FujiFilm’s Instax Mini 11 ($88) from Amazon here.

Colours are a summer staple, friends, and I’m not the first to say this extends beyond just your clothes. That’s why these statement lilac block sunnies from ASOS are the perfect addition to any monochrome purple fit.

You can buy the ASOS DESIGN Sunglasses ($20) from ASOS here.

Okay, this choice is pretty much me saying, “tell me you get a sunburnt hairline, without telling me you get a sunburnt hairline”. So, for all my friends out there who suffer from this same fate every time you step out into the sun — spray a lil’ bit of this bad boy into the part of your hair and away you go.

You can buy the Avene SPF 50+ Sunscreen Spray ($24.39) from Chemist Warehouse here.

My hairline isn’t the only thing looking crusty after a beach day. Sometimes it’s my sunburnt lips too. That’s why I’m now committed to always carrying around my favourite SPF lip balms. The one in my current rotation is LanoLips’ Banana Balm that conditions and protects your lips all while giving you a nice sheen. It’s also banana flavoured, which, in my boyfriend’s books, is kiss-approved.

You can buy the Banana Lip Sheen ($16.95) from LanoLips here.

I am still yet to try a deodorant that withstands my pits against the Aussie sun for an entire day. That’s why I always keep a solid sweat protector handy in my tote. At the moment, I’m liking this Australian-made No Pong All-Natural one — and it seems I’m not the only person who loves it. This product has been described as a “little pot of gold” by reviewers.

You can buy the No Pong All-Natural Anti-Odourant ($8.95) from Nourished Life here.

Now that you’ve got your tote bag essentials down pat, you just have to choose the perfect tote bag, and you’re all set!

Happy shopping!