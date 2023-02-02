6 Tote Bags That Are Just Waiting for You to Overfill Them

Are you guilty of being a serial overpacker? An “I-have-to-take-everything-with-me-everywhere” type of person? Can’t forget your laptop, your lunch, your big two-litre drink bottle or some wipes in case things get grotty? For some, that may only be scraping the surface. That probably means that when you leave the house, a bag (or two) is always required and we’re not talking about just a mini shoulder bag either. Our personal preference? A big canvas tote bag.

But not just any tote bags, a good commuter bag should be sturdy, comfortable, cute and of course, washable — we can’t tell you the number of times our lunch has gone belly up in there. While there’s no real secret to picking the right one, but if you find something utilitarian that does what you need it to do and looks cute, then you’re onto a winner.

If you need a hand, you’re in luck because we’ve curated a selection of chic yet functional tote bags, so you can carry your entire room with you in style.

The best canvas tote bags to buy in Australia

This is the tote bag of all tote bags. Perfect for travelling, whether it’s to work or to the airport, July’s Everyday tote bag will serve you well. It’s big – so big in fact that we managed to fit 10 books inside, just for funsies – durable and it even features a designated water bottle slot inside to keep your drink upright.

It was even designed with a useful pass-through band on one side so you can slip it through the handle of your suitcase instead of letting it weigh down on your shoulder.

Where to buy: July ($165)

The Marc Jacobs tote bag has been all over our TikTok FYP, with thousands of ladies touting it as their essential everyday tote. You could pack your MacBook, your lunch box and even a whole cat into this tote. It’s definitely seen as the “It Girl” bag at the moment, so get it while it’s red hot.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($340)

Handmade here in Australia, this meticulously embroidered tote is the perfect commuter bag. Its simple wildflowers design goes with every outfit, making it great for everyday use. Its measurements are 37.5cm x 40.5cm, so it should fit a laptop and other bigger belongings easily.

Where to buy: Etsy ($25)

If you’re a big fan of the corduroy trend, this bag was made for you. It’s made from a high-quality corduroy fabric with an inner cotton layer so you can put your laptop, phone, purse and other essentials safely inside. It also comes in four different colour ways, so you can pick one that suits your vibe.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($39.99)

The Westford Mill XL Tote is here to help you keep your stuff together and get you through your day-to-day. Designed with premium heavyweight fabric, it won’t rip when you’ve got a million and one things to haul to work. It also has a wooden toggle closure, so you can be rest assured that the whole world can’t see the pad at the bottom of your bag.

Where to buy: Catch ($28.69)

This artsy-looking canvas tote bag from Typo fits up to an A3 notebook, has a large outer pocket, full-zip closure, a thick and comfy shoulder strap, plus it comes in a variety of colours.

Where to buy: Typo ($34.99)

