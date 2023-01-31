It’s a Great Month for Fantasy Lovers: Here Are the 10 Best Books Hitting Shelves in Feb

Welcome back to The Book Nook, a place where Lifehacker Australia likes to shine a spotlight on some exciting new book releases hitting shelves each month. Featuring a mix of debut authors and big names you know and love, we like to think we have a little something for everyone in our cosy corner.

This month is heavy on the fantasy front, with so many riveting reads including a light academia fantasy set in Norway and a Dune-like Arabian tale with a spice-based magic system. For the non-fantasy fiends, you have a recipe book dedicated to snacks and a thriller set at a secluded writing retreat to look forward to in February.

Here are all the best new book releases that you must add to your 2023 reading challenge.

Best new recipe books out out in February

Caught Snackin’ by Caught Creating

About the book:

Whether you’re sippin’, snackin’, lunchin’ or bakin’, there’s about 100 easy recipes that will cater your every hunger pang. From candied twist bacon to chocolate mug cake and even dishwasher gummy bear vodka, there’s all manner of treats that boast big flavours and next to zero stress to prepare.

Release date: 31 January

Best new self-help books out in February

Sort Your Career Out & Make More Money by Shelley Johnson

About the book:

Want to get paid what you’re really worth? It’s time to level up with the team from My Millenial Money, Shelley Johnson and Glen James. The Australian duo will help you get the gears turning so you can create the ultimate career strategy that will help you achieve your goals sooner, rather than later. You’ll receive top tips on how to change jobs, ask for a promotion or raise and prep for an interview. These guys will give you the tools and more.

Release date: 1 February

The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control by Katherine Morgan Schafler

About the book:

When you’re a perfectionist, sometimes it can be seen as a negative quality instead of the superpower it really is. You pay attention to detail better than most, you’re obsessed with quality and you care so damn much. Tell us how any of that is such a bad thing? Well, The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control is about to become your bible to finding balance, instead of “letting it go” like so many people urge you to do. This book will help you embrace your perfectionism and harness that energy to make it work for you.

Release date: 31 January

Best new thrillers

The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz

About the book:

Most aspiring writers would die for a book deal. So they claim, at least. So what happens when five attendees are locked away in a month-long writing retreat at a remote estate where they must write a new novel from scratch for the chance to win a seven-figure publishing deal? Murder, apparently.

Release date: 28 February

Lenny Marks Gets Away With Murder by Kerryn Mayne

About the book:

Do you love a good thriller where the main character is struggling with a memory disorder? Then you’ve got to give Kerryn Mayne’s debut novel Lenny Marks a good go. It’s a psychological thriller about a forgetful young woman traumatised by her mother’s abandonment and her stepfather’s resounding accusation, “You did this.”

Now 37, Lenny prefers to retreat into her fantasy worlds and avoid the unreliability of domestic relationships. At least until a letter arrives from the Adult Parole Board. Then, finally, Lenny starts to remember everything.

Release date: 28 February

Best new fiction book releases out in February

Shirley by Ronnie Scott

About the book:

When a famous TV food personality is photographed blood-soaked outside her family home, she flees the country while her daughter is left behind. Over time, her abandoned daughter makes a name for herself: she’s got a good job, bought her own apartment and fallen in love.

Things are gong well, until it’s revealed that her boyfriend’s been sleeping with men, and that her mother plans to sell their infamous home, while a glamorous, pregnant neighbour has moved in downstairs. Suddenly, the young woman is questioning everything about her desires, devotion and purpose.

Release date: 7 February

How To Be Remembered by Michael Thompson

About the book:

On the same day each year, everyone in Tommy Llewellynn’s life forgets that he exists. For a long time, Tommy accepts that the Reset is just how life goes, until he falls in love, which makes him determined to trick the universe into remembering him. A perfect read for fans of The Midnight Library, The Rosie Project and The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue.

Release date: 28 February

Best new fantasy book releases out in February

Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett

About the book:

This gorgeous read is a cosy light academia fantasy about a young professor who’s on a mission to compile the world’s first-ever encyclopaedia on faeries. But to cement her status as the foremost expert, she travels to Norway to study The Hidden Ones, an elusive race of fae never-before-studied by any scholar.

With her shaggy black dog for companionship and her dashingly charming (but equally annoying) academic rival, Emily Wilde finds herself on the case of not one but two mysteries. The second involving unlocking the mystery of her own heart.

Release date: 31 January

Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim

About the book:

If you read Chelsea Abdullah’s The Stardust Thief sometime last year, it’s a no-brainer that you ought to pick this Dune-like fantasy based on Arab and Islamic mythology. Taking place in the desert city of Qalia, those who drink the misra tea that’s imbued with the secret spice will awaken their magical affinities.

When teenaged warrior Imani, learns that her brother is plotting to sell the secret of their magic to outsiders, she brokers a deal with the city’s council to bring him back. As she journeys across the sands, Imani is accompanied by a handsome djinni and a powerful beastseer on her quest for justice.

Release date: 31 January

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

About the book:

If you’ve read any Salman Rushdie, it’s hard not to be a fan of his work. In this magical realist feminist tale, Rushdie spins an epic about a young woman named Pampa Kampana, who becomes the vessel for the Hindi goddess Parvati.

Over the next 250 years, Pampa makes good on the task the goddess set her: to help women achieve equal agency in a man’s world. But as Pampa continues her mission, she finds herself consumed by the wondrous empire she breathed life into.

Release date: 21 February

