Even though lockdowns around Australia are gradually easing and we’re slowly starting to pour back into the office, chances are, you’ll still be operating via the ‘hybrid office model’ for the next couple of months. This means it’s not time to pack up that home office just yet.

Whether it’s a little desk in the corner of your bedroom or a whole room dedicated to the grind (I’m jealous), it’s important to have an efficient workspace, because after all, you are spending up to 40 hours there a week. That’s why we’ve rounded-up 12 of our favourite work-from-home desk accessories to help you transform your space and hopefully, make that 9-5pm a little bit easier.

From basic cable organisation to ergonomic products, what do you say we dive into it?

While working from home, your office setup or choice of chair might not be as ergonomic as you’d like. This memory foam pillow is a great way to improve your posture and give your back the support it needs.

It comes with elastic straps to help make sure it’ll stay in place, no matter the kind of chair you slip it onto.

Buy the lumbar support pillow for $34.95 here.

Being able to plop your phone down on a wireless dock is one of those conveniences you didn’t know you needed until you first tried it. This wireless charger gives you the option of having your phone lay landscape to watch videos or remain standing to allow for easy messaging and facial recognition while charging.

The charging dock is compatible with most smartphone models, giving you a 5W charging speed for most iPhones, and a 10W charging speed for most Samsung Galaxy models.

Grab the Anker wireless phone charger for $33.99 here.

If you’re after a more ergonomic viewing position for your monitor — and to stop hunching over your PC — this sturdy riser will get the job done. Easy to assemble, it also comes with a lower tier that you can use for some extra desk storage. It’s also a solid option for an ergonomic riser for your laptop.

Get the two-tier monitor riser for $36.99 here.

While a desktop riser is a good option to put your laptop in a more ergonomic position, it can take up a lot of space. If your current desk isn’t a permanent position (or is in a shared space), having to constantly move the riser around can be a bit of a hassle. With a portable laptop stand you can get those good ergonomic benefits, along with a quick and easy set up.

This stand will support most 10-17″ laptops, and can be adjusted to change the angle/height of the stand.

This adjustable aluminum laptop stand is available for $16.99 here.

If you have more USB peripherals than actual USB ports, you’re probably well familiar with the dance routine of frequently having to swap around plugs so you can use certain things. It’s one of those small things that, while in no way hard, is just increasingly frustrating the more you have to do it.

If that description hits too close to home, then it might be time you invested in a USB hub. There’s a range of hubs out there, some have more total ports, while some have different kinds of USB ports (USB-A and USB-C). Anker is a trusted brand when it comes to PC accessories, so you can’t go wrong if their USB hub. That said, this USB hub isn’t meant to be used with charging cables, so you shouldn’t be plugging your iPhone’s lightning cable or wireless charger into it.

Grab Anker’s USB hub for $19.99 here.

Depending on your home office set up, available power sockets can be at a premium. A power board is the obvious way to solve that problem.

This surge protected power board has four outlets, which should meet all of your power needs, and plenty of reach with a lengthy 1.8m power cord. This power board includes three USB ports, which should be more than enough to have your smartphone, tablet and headphones charging simultaneously.

Also? The power board is designed to look like a cartoon cat.

Pick up a power board with USB ports here for $25.99.

Is your cable situation a bit of a rat’s nest? This clip bar is an easy way to keep all of your different cords in order. Just attach it to your home office desk with its adhesive backing and start clipping in your cables – as long as they’re 6mm in diameter or less. Tangles be gone.

You can buy the cable clips for $10.99 here.

How much use you’ll get out of a wi-fi extender really depends on your home office set up. If you’re in the same room as your wi-fi router, you can go ahead and skip picking one up. But if your router is on the other side of your place, and you’ve noticed that your Zoom calls are noticeably lower in quality when in your office, getting a wi-fi extender will help give you the extra boost that you need.

This wi-fi extender is on sale for $27.99 here.

You should already own one of these. Your wrist will thank you later.

Grab a mouse pad with wrist rest for $8.49 here.

Grabbing a new mouse pad? Why not grab a new wireless mouse to go with it.

You can buy the Logitech wireless mouse for $18 here.

Some might call this accessory an unnecessary addition to your home office, but having your headphones on a stand instead of laying them somewhere on your desk is a good way to keep them out of your way and out of harm’s way. It’ll help you avoid knocking them off your desk, and you won’t have to worry about accidentally ruining them if you spill something over your workspace.

If you’re a bit tight on desk space, you can try a headphone hanger that attaches to the bottom of your desk instead.

Get this headphone stand for $14.99 here.

Let’s be real, some days (read: Monday mornings) you just can’t be bothered getting out of bed. So, if the thought of sitting at your home office is simply not the vibe, bag yourself this handy lap desk fitted with dual cushions for comfort and support, as well as a phone and tablet holder to keep everything organised.

You can buy this genius lap desk for $72.51 here.