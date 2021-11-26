Caffeine Addicts, Look Alive: These Are the Best Coffee-Related Black Friday Deals

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of Black Friday deals on offer right now, you wouldn’t be alone. There are a lot of sales flying at us from all angles, so it can be tough to separate the solid bargains from the purchases that aren’t worth your time. One purchase almost no one ever regrets, however, is coffee. So here’s your guide to the best coffee-related Black Friday sales, ready for you to take advantage of.

Coffee bean and accessory Black Friday sales

Harris Strong: Ground Coffee, 1kg – 45% off at $12.10

Campos Coffee: 20% of all coffee – no code needed, the discount will be automatically applied in cart. 50% off the 1kg Campos Airscape when you spend over $100 on coffee.

20% of all coffee – no code needed, the discount will be automatically applied in cart. 50% off the 1kg Campos Airscape when you spend over $100 on coffee. Grinders Coffee: Crema, Roasted Beans, 1kg – $17.00 Crema, Roasted Beans, 1kg – $17.00

Nespresso: Buy 150 capsules and get 20 free capsules and a tote bag. Buy 250 capsules and get 50 free capsules and a tote bag.

Buy 150 capsules and get 20 free capsules and a tote bag. Buy 250 capsules and get 50 free capsules and a tote bag. Vittoria: Save up to 30% across all products

When it comes to shopping for coffee beans generally, you can find plenty of options online, but it’s also worth visiting your favourite cafe to see if they sell the beans they use for their coffees. If you can’t regularly go to them for your coffee, then why not bring their coffee to you?

After that, you’ll need a grinder for those coffee beans. Bodum’s Blade Coffee Grinder is also on sale at the moment – now $45.89, down from $64.95.

A small, digital scale is also helpful to make sure you’re getting the right coffee-to-water ratio when measuring out your beans and a knock box is a handy bin to empty your used coffee grounds into. Also, you can never have enough novelty mugs.

Machine deals

We’ve pulled together a bunch of the best kitchen appliance deals from the 2021 Black Friday sales for you already, but here’s a deep dive into available deals on coffee machines specifically.

Worth a peek if you’re thinking of gifting a new coffee-maker to a loved one this Christmas.

Sunbeam’s Cafe Barista coffee machine

The Café Barista is currently on sale for $179, down from $299, saving you a solid $120.

In terms of actually using this coffee machine, things couldn’t be simpler. It comes with one-touch options to brew an espresso, latte or cappuccino, along with a built-in milk frother, so your morning cup is a quick button press away.

If you’ve already got a fancy coffee maker set up at home, depending on what you’re currently using, this Sunbeam machine could be a step back. You might need a bigger upgrade. But if this is your first time at the coffee rodeo, this Sunbeam machine is a great place to learn how to make a fresh cup.

DeLonghi Dedica Pump espresso machine

The DeLonghi Dedica Pump espresso machine is also on sale for $266.52 down from $332.73.

If there’s one brand that screams “coffee experts”, it’s DeLonghi. Compared to the Café Barista, the Dedica Pump is much more hands-on and closer to what you’d expect to find in your local cafe.

If you’re someone who loves espresso, or maybe you consider yourself a bit of a coffee snob, this is the machine you’ll want for an authentic Italian coffee experience. It uses a steam wand to help you make a cappuccino as creamy and frothy as you’d like.

Unlike the Sunbeam machine, DeLonghi’s Dedica Pump doesn’t include a milk frothing jug so you’ll need to buy one of those separately.

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine

This sophisticated model from Breville will give you a saving of $84.13. It’s currently on sale for $239.22 down from $323.32.

This Breville machine is about as easy as home coffee making can get. One button gives you control over the kind of coffee you want to whip up, and the 600 ml milk reservoir means playing barista to a group is relatively simple. You can also remove the milk storage tank to pop into the fridge where necessary.

For those who don’t want to fuss about with manual machines, this here is a lovely example of automated coffee making for an affordable price bracket.

This article has been updated to reflect the deals available in the 2021 Black Friday sales.