15 Quirky Novelty Coffee Mugs Because You Definitely Do Not Have Enough Already

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: March 2, 2021 at 5:30 pm -
Filed to:coffee mug
coffee mugsgift ideas
If you’re a fan of a cheeky novelty coffee mugs, you’ve come to the right place. We were tasked with finding some of the best and most hilarious coffee mugs on the internet and I think we well and truly delivered.

We’ve got a touch of everything, from motivation ‘seize the f*cking day’ cups and sassy ‘liquid tolerance’ mugs, right through to the comical ‘After this brew, I’m off for a poo’ cup and the all too relatable meme of Bernie Sanders perched on a chair with the caption “waiting for more episodes of Bridgerton”.

If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, we’ve also got a floral mug with ‘Big mood’ written on the inside of the cup, a cute Gilmore Girls themed mug and an iconic Schitts Creek mug.

Scroll to shop our picks of novelty mugs.

For the person who is obsessed with Friends… The Friends Big Hit Mug

Friends Big Hit Mug, $15 

For the person who is obsessed with Gilmore Girls… The Gilmore Girls Big Hit Mug

Gilmore Girls Big Hit Mug, $15

For the person who screams MOOD about every meme… Big Mood Big Hit Mug

Big Mood Big Hit Mug, $15

For the person who needs a big cup of coffee before human interaction in the AM… Liquid Tolerance Big Hit Mug

Liquid Tolerance Big Hit Mug, $15

For the person who is, well, a total f*cking legend… Total F*cking Legend Anytime Mug

Total F*cking Legend Anytime Mug, $6.99

For the person who loves *the tea*… Sips Big Ass Tea Big Hit Mug

Sips Big Ass Tea Big Hit Mug, $15

For the person who is up before 6AM… Seize the F*cking Day Daily Mug

Seize the F*cking Day Daily Mug, $7.33

For the person whose coffee doubles as a laxative… I’m One Fart Away From A Poo Mug

I’m One Fart Away From A Poo Mug, $18.90

For the person who’s full of bad puns and dad jokes… Bad Puns — That How Eye Roll Mug

Bad Puns – That How Eye Roll Mug, $18.90

For the person who is rewatching Schitts Creek for the millionth time… You’re the Schitt Mug

You’re the Schitt Mug, $20.24

For the person who’s gagging for Bridgerton S2… Bernie Sanders Waiting For More Episodes of Bridgerton

Bernie Sanders Waiting For More Episodes of Bridgerton, $18.26

For the person who make a beeline for the bathroom post-coffee… After this Brew, I’m off for a Poo

After this Brew, I’m off for a Poo, $19.95 

For the person who needs an IV of coffee every morning… You May Speak Now Mug

You May Speak Now Mug, $18.90

For the person who loves Harry Potter (hi, me)… Not today MuggleF*cker Ceramic Mug

Not today MuggleF*cker Ceramic Mug, $18.90

For the person who needs… Another Bloody Mug

Another Bloody Mug, $19.95 

