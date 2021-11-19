Make This Burnt Honey, Whiskey and Orange Glazed Ham and You’ll Win Christmas

Honestly, how good is a glazed ham at Christmas time?! Doesn’t matter if you scoff it warm or cold, that combo or smokey ham and sweet glaze is a perfect match.

Now, if you want to go all out, the folks at Borrowdale have created with Burnt Honey, Whiskey and Orange Glazed Ham recipe that is nothing short of stunning.

Burnt Honey, Whiskey and Orange Glazed Ham

Serves: 20

Prep time: 30 mins

Cook time: 1 hr 15 mins

Ingredients:

● 1 x 8-10kg Borrowdale ham leg, rind removed

● Mustard and ham jam, to serve

● 3/4 cup honey

● 1/3 cup brown sugar

● 1/3 cup orange juice

● 1/3 cup Scotch whiskey

Method:

To make the glaze, place honey into a medium saucepan and bring to the boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes (the mixture will bubble so keep an eye on it while it is on the heat) or until deep golden. Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar, orange juice and whiskey. Return to heat and simmer, stirring often, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool for 45 minutes or until syrupy. Preheat oven to 180 ̊C fan-forced. Using a sharp knife or Stanley knife, score the ham fat (not the flesh) lengthways in 2cm intervals. Wrap the hock in foil (this prevents it from burning). Place ham on a greased rack in a large baking dish lined with foil. Brush the ham fat a few times to evenly coat with glaze. Bake for 50 minutes, brushing with remaining glaze occasionally, or until ham is golden and caramelised. Slice and serve warm or cold with mustard and ham jam.

Now, if you’re after something a little more classic (and slightly less boozy), we’ve got you covered.

Spiced Honey and Orange Glazed Ham

Serves: 8-12

Prep time: 30 mins

Cook time: 1 hr

Ingredients:

● 4.5-5kg Borrowdale half leg ham on the bone

● 3⁄4 cup orange juice

● 1⁄2 tsp nutmeg

● 1 cup honey

● 1 cup orange marmalade, sieved

● 1⁄4 cup grand marnier or whisky

● 60 cloves to stud the ham

● Roasted vegetables and mustard to serve

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 170°C. Using a sharp knife, remove the rind (skin from the ham) carefully to expose the fat. Score the fat into diamonds and stud the ham with cloves. Combine the orange juice, nutmeg, honey, orange marmalade and grand marnier into a small saucepan and heat over a low heat until ingredients have dissolved and continue to simmer until liquid is reduced by half. Place ham into a large baking dish and brush with the glaze. Bake ham in the pre-heated oven at 170°C for 1 hour, basting frequently. Serve hot with festive roasted vegetables and red currants.

You can also add mustard or chopped herbs to the glaze for Christmas.

If you want to keep running with that festive spirit, and put that whiskey to good use, we have this festive whiskey cocktail that will definitely impress your guests, and also tips on pairing whiskey with food.