5 Halloween Cakes and Desserts That’ll Scare The Hell Out of Your Dentist

Like Christmas, Halloween is one of those days (or months!) that people of all ages look forward to. And while the spooky season might be all about the lollies, this October, why not have your cake and eat it too? That’s right, we’re talking Halloween cakes and desserts – which, in my humble opinion, are far superior to lollies!

And don’t stress, we’ve made sure these are simple recipes that even the culinarily challenged of us will be able to whip up!

5 Halloween cake and dessert recipes

Sam Wood’s Halloween Choc Chip PB Muffin Ghosts recipe

Makes 35 muffins

Not only are these super simple, but you can definitely make these Halloween cakes year-round. And you might want to because you can’t really beat the chocolate/peanut butter combo.

What you’ll need:

Muffins

2 cups wholemeal spelt flour

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

3/4 cup Mayver’s smooth peanut butter

2 free-range eggs

100g butter, melted

1.5 cups coconut milk

100g dark chocolate, roughly chopped into small chunks

Icing

2 cans coconut cream, chilled in the fridge overnight

1-2 tsp stevia, adjusted to your liking

1 tsp vanilla extract

20 mini dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180 °C, on a fan-forced setting. Grease 10 holes of a muffin tray and set aside. Combine the flour, coconut sugar, baking powder and cinnamon in a bowl. Next, add the peanut butter, eggs, melted butter and coconut milk to the bowl and stir well to combine. Stir through the chocolate chips and divide the muffin mixture amongst the muffin tray. Place the muffins in the oven to cook for 25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out dry. After this time, remove the muffins from the oven and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Transfer the muffins to a cooling rack. Remove the coconut cream from the fridge. Do not shake or mix the can. Scoop out all of the solid coconut cream and place it in a bowl. Avoid the liquid, leaving that in the can. Add the stevia and vanilla to the bowl and use a hand mixer to whip the cream, until creamy and smooth. Place the coconut cream icing in a piping bag with a round attachment. Pipe the mixture onto each muffin. Once the muffins have been iced, make the eyes by adding 2 mini chocolate chips to each.

Susie Burrell’s Ghost Cookies recipe

Makes 35 cookies

These cookies are so cute and are perfect for parties or for kids’ lunchboxes in the days leading up to Halloween.

What you’ll need:

1/2 cup Mayver’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

3 tbsp. of butter

½ cup caster sugar (or sugar alternative)

¼ cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

2 cups plain flour, sifted

White icing and candy eyes, to decorate

*You also need a ghost-shaped cookie cutter!

Directions:

Place butter and Mayver’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well with an electric beater until light and fluffy. Add both sugars, egg and vanilla and pulse until well combined. Stir in baking powder and flour. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to rest. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C (fan-forced) and line three baking trays with baking paper. Use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll out dough on a large sheet of baking paper until 4-5mm thick. Cut out ghosts with your desired cutter and place onto lined baking trays. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool. Decorate with icing and candy eyes.

Susie Burrell’s Halloween Pumpkin Cupcakes recipe

Makes 24 mini cupcakes

These Halloween cupcakes are very cute, but also delicious! Save some of these for yourself after the trick or treat crowd has passed, trust us.

What you’ll need:

1/3 cup Mayver’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 eggs

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup milk

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp allspice

Salt

2 cups wholemeal plain flour

Icing

60g light creamed cheese

20g butter, softened

Orange food colouring

12 Pretzel twigs

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C. Grease a 24 mini muffin tray with butter. In a medium bowl, beat together the Mayver’s Extra Crunchy Peanut Butter and maple syrup with a whisk, then beat in the eggs. Mix in the pumpkin puree, milk, baking soda, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and a pinch of salt. Add the flour and stir through until just mixed, don’t over mix. Distribute the mixture between 24 mini muffin holes. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the top is golden and when a bamboo skewer inserted into a cupcake comes out clean. Remove the cupcakes to a wire rack and cool completely. To make the icing, beat together creamed cheese, butter. Add a few drops of food colour and mix, continue to add drops of colour and mixing until you have a pumpkin orange colour. Smear a heaped tablespoon of icing onto cooled cupcake with a butter knife and smooth out. Use the back edge of the knife to create 6 grooves from the middle of the cupcake to make the pumpkin look. Stick a pretzel twig into the middle of each cupcake to make the stalk of the pumpkin.

Lindsay Ann’s Severed Finger Sugar Cookies recipe

Makes 24 cookies

Lindsay Ann shared these spooky cookies to TikTok with some calling them “too real to eat” and we kind of agree! But they would make the perfect accompaniment to a more grown-up Halloween party. For this recipe, you’re going to need cut out cookie dough, which doesn’t spread like regular cookie dough. Lindsay didn’t share the exact recipe she used, but we’ve included one for you!

What you’ll need:

Cut Out Cookie Dough

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup room temperature unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg room temperature

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract

Decorations

Pretzel sticks

Seedless raspberry jam

Blanched whole almonds

Cocoa powder

Directions:

Sift flour and add salt, set aside. In a mixing bowl cream together room temperature butter and sugar for about five minutes. The mixture should be light and creamy in colour. In a small bowl whisk together the egg and vanilla extract, set aside. Gradually add the egg mixture to the butter mixture, beating well until combined (roughly a minute). Lower the speed of your mixer to low and gradually add the flour mixture in three stages. Scrape the bowl well after the final addition of flour and beat on a low speed until the flour is blended in. Dust a large mixing bowl with 1tbsp of flour, scrape the cookie dough into the bowl. Gather dough together. Using your hands knead the dough for about 10-20 seconds until the dough comes together. Shape it into a disk. If it appears too wet add 1 to 2 tbsp of flour. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least four hours or freeze for half an hour. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees celsius. Shape about 2-3 teaspoons of cookie dough into a log shape. Flatten the dough log and place a pretzel stick and some jelly in the centre. Wrap and seal the dough around the pretzel and jelly and shape back into a thin log. Shape the dough into a finger shape by pinching in two places to form knuckles. Press and almond at the top of the finger as the nail. Score each knuckle lightly with a knife. Transfer to baking paper and chill in the freezer for at least 15 minutes to firm up. Bake until golden brown around the edges, about 8-11 minutes. If the cookies spread after baking, quickly and carefully press them back into shape before they cool. Once they’ve cooled, lightly brush some cocoa powder around the nail area and knuckles to give it an aged, dirty look. Add the jam on the end of the finger and on the nails to look like blood. Serve and scare your friends!

James Lamprey’s Halloween Oreo Truffle Eyeballs recipe

James shared this Halloween recipe on TikTok and his followers love it! You don’t need too many ingredients for this one, so let’s get to it.

What you’ll need:

20 Oreo cookies

115g cream cheese at room temperature

White chocolate

Red and blue Candy Melts (available at Spotlight) or you can melt some white chocolate and add red and blue food dye

Milk chocolate

Directions:

Put the Oreos into a food processor and blitz until there aren’t any big chunks left. If you don’t have a food processor you can put the cookies into a resealable bag and crush them by hand. Add the cream cheese to the Oreos pulse until smooth. You can also do this by simply mixing together with a wooden spoon. Roll the mixture up into small balls and put onto a baking tray. Freeze for 15 to 20 minutes. Melt your white chocolate and dip the balls in one by one, covering in the chocolate and return to the baking tray. Put your melted blue Candy Melts in a piping bag (or a sandwich bag with a small hole cut out of one corner) and make a small circle in the centre of the ball, this is the iris. In another piping bag, put some melted milk chocolate in and make a small circle in the middle of your blue circle for the pupil. In another bag, using your red Candy Melts, create some squiggly lines coming from the iris to make them look bloodshot. Enjoy!

Hands up those of you who will be treating yourselves to all of these cakes and desserts this Halloween? Yep, me too…