This Cheesy Arancini Recipe Is Surprisingly Healthy

There’s nothing like being in a lockdown to make you appreciate the simple things in life – like arancini. Is there anything better than being out at the pub and realising they have arancini on the menu? I don’t think so.

Given so many of us are stuck at home (thanks Delta…), it’s probably time to experiment a little more in the kitchen. Thankfully for us, it’s actually surprisingly easy to make arancini and we’re going to do it using a recipe that cooks them in the oven to save on some extra calories (because with those extra calories you could make something like avocado fries to enjoy alongside your baked arancini!).

Jamie Milne of Instagram and TikTok account @Everything_Delish shared this delicious recipe for baked arancini and it looks pretty damn simple.

Jamie shared the full recipe to create these arancini on Instagram, thank you, Jamie! We’ve also added in a tomato dipping sauce that you might like to have with your cheesy rice balls, too.

Easy baked arancini recipe

What you’ll need:

For the arancini:

2 cups Arborio rice

5 cups chicken stock

1 block Gruyere cheese or mozzarella, diced into cubes (okay not that healthy, but this is to be shared!)

1/2 cup Parmesan, grated

1 cup bread crumbs

1 cup whole wheat flour

4 eggs, divided in two and beaten

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt + pepper

Cooking spray

For the tomato dipping sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion chopped

2 cloves garlic crushed

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Juice of half a lemon

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring five cups of chicken stock to a boil. Rinse your rice until the water runs clear, and add to a pot. Slowly add a ladle-full of the hot stock to the rice, stirring until it’s absorbed. Repeat until the rice is fully cooked, but not mushy. Place the rice in a bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius and line a baking dish with baking paper. Remove rice from the fridge and place in a large mixing bowl. Add in 2 beaten eggs, salt and pepper, 1/2 cup parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Mix well. Take 1-2 tbsp of the rice mixture and form a ball. Using two fingers, press down in the centre and add 1-2 cubes of cheese. Pinch the rice around the cheese to enclose. Place the ball into the second egg mixture to coat, followed by flour and bread crumbs. Place on a baking tray. Repeat until all the rice mixture has been used. Spray the arancini balls with cooking spray and place in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until the balls are golden brown. While the arancini are in the oven, make your sauce by heating olive oil in a medium saucepan and sauté your onion until soft. Add garlic and cook for one minute, then add the remaining ingredients and stir well. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer, cooking until thickened slightly Remove the arancini from the oven and season with freshly grated parmesan, salt and pepper and serve with your sauce!

Hot tip: The cheese inside the arancini might be pretty damn hot, so allow it to cool, especially if you’re serving to kids!

Hands up if you’re going to be trying out this arancini recipe for yourself at home. All of you? Thought so.