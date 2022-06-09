14 Decorative Candles That Are Almost Too Fancy to Set Fire To

When I first moved into my sharehouse, I would often find myself staring at the empty nooks and shelves in my room yearning for some pops of colour to bring them to life. While coffee table books and those cute acrylic vases were a nice option, in theory, the most cost effective and fitting piece of decor I found for these little empty spaces was statement candles. And while most of them are too cute to actually burn, they’re a cosy little filler in your bedroom, bathroom, lounge room or any room, really.

If you’re anything like me, over the last 12 months, you’ve probably filled your Instagram saved folder with every kind of candle from busts and bodies right through to crystal-infused ones, too. Now it’s time to add a few statement candles to the mix. Ahead, I’ve scoured the internet to find the funkiest statement candles worth adding to your home.

You’ve probably already seen these little bubbly babies all over Instagram. They’re a super cute way to jazz up any corner of your home. You can pick these up on eBay or Amazon for a pretty reasonable price and in various colours, like white, pastel blue, lavender, pink, cream, caramel and more.

Where to buy: eBay ($28)

If you’ve got that luxe, beachy feel running right through your home, this cute palm leaf-shaped candle will amp up literally any empty space from hall table to the bookcase. It’s also bold, but understated enough to sit next to a few other understated decorative candles for a complete look. Bonus points if you have a lil’ marble tile to prop ’em up on.

Where to buy: eBay ($35)

By no means would you ever catch me dead burning this baby. I mean, look how gorgeous it is! Luckily, you don’t have to burn it for this decorative piece to totally elevate your space. It speaks for itself.

Where to buy: eBay ($45)

A dining table centrepiece, perhaps?

Where to buy: eBay ($25)

Already got yourself a crystal-infused candle? Why not get one that looks like a big crystal stalactite? These little pieces of art will only set you back around $22 on Amazon and come in loads of different colours, so you make them a statement piece in your home.

Where to buy: Amazon ($22)

Placing one (or a group) of these structural totem candles on top of your books is an easy way to elevate any corner of your home. Created by turning beeswax on a lathe, these statement pieces are begging for a place on your bedside table.

Where to buy: Areaware ($16-24)

$100 bucks says you’ve already lusted after the Fazeek Wavy glasses on Instagram, who hasn’t? Well, now you can get your hands on the candle version. Not only does it smell heavenly (like Kakadu Plum and Bush Cucumber), but it can also be kept and re-purposed after burning. Offt, we need it.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($69)

Brought alone or in a set, these wiggly pillar candles are the perfect addition to any table space. They come in a range of different pastel colours — purple, pink, blue, green, yellow and cream — making them a great gift for friends, or you know, yourself.

Where to buy: Etsy ($14.53)

We can’t be the only ones obsessed with these curve candles?! They’re bendy, quirky and a cool way to add a pop of colour to any room. You can pick from a variety of different shapes and colours if you’re after a single candle, or create your own little masterpiece by grouping different ones together.

Where to buy: Etsy ($12.43)

Ooft, of course, these Maison Balzac candles are cute enough that I need one in every colour. Imagine these stacked on all different style candelabras and grouped in the corner of your table space. *chef’s kisses*

Where to buy: Maison Balzac ($25)

If you’d prefer a bigger statement candle, this chunky one from Aacute should do the trick. Each one of these thicc babies is hand-poured, so they will vary slightly in shape and colour, but they’re still cute!

Where to Buy: Aacute ($55)

Appropriately named the ‘curl curl’ candle, this baby is double wicked and double the goodness. Inspired by the rolling waves, this candle is a sculptural sentiment that is sure to light up any room.

Where to buy: Black Blaze ($55)

Why does this candle look like it’s about to come alive and start dancing? Its little twists and turns make it the focal point of any table space.

Where to buy: Crave Wares ($90)

If your home is more of a beach abode, this little shell candle will fit right in. Coming in six different colours — pink, green, lilac, orange, blue and cream — so you can choose the perfect colourway to place around your home.

Where to buy: Manara Home ($25)