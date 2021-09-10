2021 NRL Grand Final: How To Watch It Online And Free

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s hard to believe but another footy season is almost behind us. (Where did the year go?) On Sunday, October 3, the NRL Premiership will come to a close in a slightly different manner to what we’re used to. Here’s your complete guide to viewing the NRL Grand Final for 2021 — however you’re planning to watch the game.

When and where is the 2021 NRL Grand Final?

Covid has once again interfered with a major event, and it has been confirmed that the NRL Grand Final will no longer be taking place in Sydney. Instead, it will be moving north.

On the news, ARL chairman Peter V’landys said:

“This year we will create history, playing the grand final in Brisbane for the very first time,” he said. “This will be an historic moment for the city and a reward for the support the Queensland community has given us throughout 2021. This year will always be remembered as the year Queensland hosted all of our major events; All Stars, Magic Round, three State of Origins and the grand final.”

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane has been confirmed as the new site of the NRL Grand Final for 2021. The game will be played on October 3 and will start at 6.30 pm local time and 7.30 pm for Sydney and Melbourne.

How to watch the 2021 NRL Final on free-to-air TV

The NRL Final series will be broadcast live on Channel Nine. Note that some states and territories may be showing the match on Nine’s secondary channel, 9Gem.

How to watch the 2021 NRL Final online

The easiest way to watch NRL Final online is via the free 9Now app. Previously, NRL finals were available on the NRL Live Pass from Telstra but since 2018 Channel 9 has held the exclusive broadcast and digital rights. The app is compatible with most Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices.

If you end up being busy that night but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs.

How to get tickets to the final

If you happen to not be impacted by lockdown and are able to safely attend the 2021 NRL Grand Final, series tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch the game if you’re overseas

Unfortunately, the aforementioned 9Now app is region locked and won’t be accessible for users that are not located in Australia. If you’d like to tune into the game from abroad, you can do so with a WatchNRL Finals Pass for $85.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2021 NRL Grand Final.