Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s hard to believe, but the end of another footy season is here. On Sunday, October 1, the NRL Premiership will come to a close, and we’re expecting an incredible game. Here’s your complete guide to the NRL Grand Final for 2023 — however you’re planning to watch the game – and all the latest updates we’ve received on when and where the event will be held this year.

Where will the 2023 NRL Grand Final be played?

In 2023, the NRL Premiership Grand Final will once again be held at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

In 2022, we saw the event held in the same venue, after a bit of a confusing year in 2021 with COVID causing some back and forth in the venue choice – eventually, it went to Brisbane, however.

What time is the 2023 NRL Grand Final?

If you’re keen to mark your calendars, we can tell you the NRL Grand Final will be held on October 1, 2023, kicking off at 7:30 pm local time.

Who won in 2022?

In 2022 we saw the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels go head to head in the final match of the NRL season, and the Panthers emerged victorious at 28-12.

Which teams are playing this year?

We don’t yet know which teams will be hitting the NRL Final for 2023, but we have a shortlist!

The teams competing in the preliminary final games in the NRL tournament for 2023 are Panthers vs Storm (on September 22) and Broncos vs Warriors (Sept 23). Pick your favourites now, people.

Who has won the most Grand Finals in NRL?

(Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)

Keen to know how your team has fared over the years? There are a few teams that really stand out when it comes to the number of premiership wins they’ve taken out.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are clear winners here with 21 titles, followed by the Roosters and St. George at 15.

How to watch the NRL Grand Final

The NRL Final series is usually broadcast live on Channel Nine. Note that some states and territories may be showing the match on Nine’s secondary channel, 9Gem.

The easiest way to watch NRL Final online is via the free 9Now app. If you are busy that night but still want to catch the big game, streaming service Kayo will have it available for re-runs. You can also stream it via Foxtel Now, if you wish.

How to get tickets to the final

Tickets for the NRL Grand Final are officially on sale via Ticketek if you’d like to get your butt in a seat and see the action play out in real-time.

How to watch the game if you’re overseas

Unfortunately, the aforementioned 9Now app is region-locked and won’t be accessible for users who are not located in Australia. If you’d like to tune into the game from abroad, you can do so with a WatchNRL Finals Pass.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 NRL Grand Final.

Lead Image Credit: NRL Instagram