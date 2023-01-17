2023 NRL Season: How to Watch Online, Live and Free

Footy fans, look alive because NRL is almost back for 2023.

If you want to keep across the upcoming season, we’ve pulled together some of the need-to-know details. Check them out below.

When are the major NRL 2023 matches?

In 2023, the NRL season is set to kick off on March 2 and will run through to October 1, on which the Grand Final will be played.

The first game of the year is between the Eels and Storm.

Per the NRL, this season will be a longer one for fans. There are 204 matches slated for 2023.

We’ll have more details on the NRL Grand Final closer to the time, and you can see the full draw details for the 2023 season here.

Can I buy NRL 2023 tickets?

For those wanting to attend games in person this year, get excited because tickets are on sale now.

You can keep an eye on the different games and their ticket status or sort yourself out with a membership, too.

How to watch the NRL 2023 season online

Luckily, if you can’t attend in person, we have a few options for watching the NRL 2023 season online this year.

You can tune into the NRL using Foxtel’s sports app, Kayo, to avoid forking out for a full Foxtel subscription. You can download Kayo and sign up for a membership from $25 a month. There’s also a 7-day free trial (down from 14, sadly) if you’re unsure about whether or not you’d like to commit. Learn more about Kayo memberships here.

You can also tune in using Foxtel’s sports package, but that starts at $59.20 per month (on sale currently).

For those that are outside of Australia, Sky Sport is the home of the NRL in New Zealand and WatchNRL will get it to you everywhere else.

How to watch NRL for free

If you still have an antenna in your house, you’re in luck. Once again, the NRL will be broadcast on Channel Nine with three live, free-to-air Rugby League games a week.

Plus, Nine has rights to every single finals game, including the NRL Grand Final.

Additionally, you can stream select NRL 2023 games for free on Nine’s app, 9Now. And if you’re running a little behind on the action, you can also use 9 On Demand to catch up on match replays.

This article has been updated with additional details on the 2023 season of the NRL in Australia.