How to Cut Capsicum Without Getting Seeds Absolutely Everywhere

We should all be getting our recommended serves of vegetables a day, but nothing turns you off your greens more than if a veggie is a pain to prepare. You know the ones — broccoli that leaves green crumbs on your benchtop or a misshapen potato that refuses to be skinned. The same can be said for capsicums.

A capsicum, or bell pepper as it’s sometimes known, has drawn debate over whether it should be classed as a fruit or a vegetable, but regardless of which food group it sits in, it’s not fun to prepare.

Capsicums have a hollow centre with a core full of tiny seeds that should be removed before eating. Unfortunately, these seeds like to go absolutely everywhere while you’re cutting up your capsicum and are a real pain to pick off individually.

This may not be a problem for everyone, but it’s definitely something I face every time I go to eat capsicum.

Luckily for me, I can say goodbye to these woes, because our old friend TikTok has a capsicum cutting hack that simplifies prep time.

How to cut capsicum without creating a mess

Going off the TikTok challenge which asks users to show off their favourite life-changing hack, user @wellbymel shared a simple and mess-free way to cut a capsicum.

The video starts by cutting off the green stem of the capsicum and then placing it so it sits upside down. You then make four incisions on each side of the capsicum, where the seams naturally occur.

Next, you need to peel back the cuts of capsicum and separate them by chopping them at the base. Eventually, you’re left with the core and four nice quarters of capsicum, with no mess from seeds. You love to see it!

I don’t know about you, but this has instantly cleared up all my apprehensions about capsicums. Half the battle is cleaning up the mess, but thanks to this video that’s no longer an issue.

I’m putting this on the same level of life-changing hack as when I learned you can peel ginger with a spoon.