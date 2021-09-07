What’s Going on With the Bathurst 1000 in 2021?

One of the biggest calendar items for supercar fans in Australia is the Bathurst 1000, but COVID-19 has cast a shadow of doubt over the 2021 race.

Shifting COVID-19 restrictions in NSW have resulted in a changing schedule for the race, which has already been pushed back numerous times. Will it end up even happening in 2021?

Here’s what we know about this year’s Bathurst 1000.

What is the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 pits Australia’s best supercar drivers against each other on one of the country’s toughest tracks for a 1000km race.

The race is held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, and 2021 will be the 61st year of the race, which began in 1960.

You can see a map of the full treacherous track here.

When is Bathurst 1000 taking place in 2021?

As mentioned, the continued statewide lockdown in NSW has caused the Bathurst 1000 to shift dates a few times.

Currently, it is scheduled to take place in Bathurst on November 4-7, 2021, but rumours suggest this may shift again to December.

Tickets to see the race in person are on sale now, but bear in mind you might need to keep your calendar flexible in these uncertain times.

In 2020, the Bathurst 1000 went ahead in October with limited numbers and a COVID-safe plan. It’s likely 2021 will be the same, and you can see the event’s COVID safety guidelines here.

Due to the uncertain nature of the dates, a full schedule of times and participants for the Bathurst 1000 race hasn’t been announced yet. When they are, we’ll update this article.

Where can you watch the race?

If attending Bathurst 1000 isn’t an option for you, rest assured there are always ways to watch it from home.

Traditionally, the race has been broadcast live on free-to-air TV via Channel Ten.

It’s also usually shown on Foxtel via the channel Fox Sports 506, meaning you’ll need a sports subscription package as part of your plan.

For those looking to stream the race, Foxtel also normally streams it live and on-demand on Kayo Sports, which costs $25 a month. Foxtel Now is also a streaming option if you choose to add on the sports package.

We’ll keep you posted on your Bathurst 1000 options as more details about the race are confirmed.