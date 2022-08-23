The Best Places to Stream Every Kind of Major Sport in Australia

Like all entertainment right now, the world of televised sports has changed a whole lot in the past few years. Sports streaming services are popping up all over the place, and it can be difficult to keep track of where your favourite sports events are being aired each year.

To help you work through a lot of this information, we’ve pulled together something of a guide to sports streaming services in Australia, what they offer and how much subscriptions will set you back.

Here we go!

What are the top free sports streaming sites in Australia?

Before we dig into costs, let’s take a look at the free sports streaming services you should be taking advantage of first – because who doesn’t love a freebie?

All your standard free-to-air television networks now have a respective streaming service and each of them has some kind of sports offering.

Now, moving over to classic sports streaming services, there is also some free content available for you here.

Kayo Freebies: Select AFL, baseball, motorsports, netball and surfing events are available to stream free here.

While Kayo is a paid service, you can register for Kayo Freebies by downloading the Kayo app and creating an account. The games and shows will be available cost-free; they shouldn’t require credit card details or any other payment information at the registration point. Just sign up and start watching.

Red Bull TV: If you’re an adventure sports type, you can catch live streams of events like the UCI MTB World Cup or Red Bull Batalla here.

The best Aussie sports streaming services, generally

If you’re a major sports fan, however, and want access to every game live and on-demand, you’re probably going to need more than a free account. In that case, here are the best Australian sports streaming services, what they air and how much they cost.

Kayo: This is where you can catch NBA games, AFL, Formula 1, MotoGP and more. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial, after which you have the choice of a One, Basic or Premium subscription ranging from $25 per month to $35 per month.

This is where you can catch NBA games, AFL, Formula 1, MotoGP and more. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial, after which you have the choice of a One, Basic or Premium subscription ranging to $35 per month. Stan Sport: Joining the Stan streaming service in 2021, Stan Sport is home to UEFA football tournaments, Grand Slam tennis, Super Rugby and the Professional Fighters League. You can add Sport to your existing Stan subscription (ranging from $10 to $19 per month) for an additional $10 per month . If you’re unsure, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial first.

Joining the Stan streaming service in 2021, Stan Sport is home to UEFA football tournaments, Grand Slam tennis, Super Rugby and the Professional Fighters League. You can add Sport to your existing Stan subscription (ranging from $10 to $19 per month) for an . If you’re unsure, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial first. Optus Sport: This streaming service is the home of the Premier League, Women’s Super League and other international football matches. You may be able to swing a free subscription with certain Optus plans in the past, but that’s no longer the case. You’re looking at $14.99 per month or an Annual Pass for $139.

This streaming service is the home of the Premier League, Women’s Super League and other international football matches. You may be able to swing a free subscription with certain Optus plans in the past, but that’s no longer the case. You’re looking at or an Annual Pass for $139. Fox Sports: Yes, Foxtel is still around. Adding a Sport package to your base subscription (which is $25 per month) will land you aced to Fox League, Footy Play, ESPN, beIN and Fox Cricket. New customers can get a 10-day free trial of Foxtel Now, with the sports package included. After this point, the Sports package will set you back an additional $29 per month on top of the base cost.

Yes, Foxtel is still around. Adding a Sport package to your base subscription (which is $25 per month) will land you aced to Fox League, Footy Play, ESPN, beIN and Fox Cricket. New customers can get a 10-day free trial of Foxtel Now, with the sports package included. After this point, the Sports package will set you back an on top of the base cost. DAZN: This is your one-stop shop for boxing content. Sign up for $13.99 per month and you’ll get access to everything from documentaries and series to classic fights and exclusive matches.

Why do people use a VPN to stream live sports?

Being over in Australia can mean that certain sports events or programs are not easily accessible here. One example is the F1 TV App. While this streaming service is coming over to Australia soon, it historically has not been offered here, driving fans to use a VPN connection to register for access in the United States.

If you’re after a specific streaming service that is not yet available in Australia, using a VPN may be the best option for you.

Upcoming sports events

Get your calendar ready and your sports streaming services sorted because there are a fair few exciting events on the way. Prepare your eyeballs for the below, sports fans.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional sports events streaming in Australia.