How to Watch the Legendary Bathurst 1000 for 2023

One of the biggest calendar items for supercar fans in Australia is the Bathurst 1000. In 2023, the race is set to be as action-packed as ever, and it is rounding the corner fast. Here’s what we know about this year’s Bathurst 1000 race.

What is the Bathurst 1000?

(Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

The Bathurst 1000 pits Australia’s best supercar drivers against each other on one of the country’s toughest tracks for a 1000km race.

The race is held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, and 2023 will be the 63rd year of the race.

You can see a map of the full treacherous track here.

When is Bathurst 1000 taking place in 2023?

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 is set to take place over four days from October 5 through to October 8.

We don’t yet have a full schedule for the races slated for this year, but we do know that entry gates will open each day at 7:00 am, if you’re keen to soak up all the action.

Can I get tickets to the Bathurst 1000?

Sure can. If you’d like to catch the action of the event up close, you can grab tickets from Ticketek here.

Where can you watch the race?

If attending Bathurst 1000 isn’t an option for you, rest assured there are always ways to watch it from home.

The 161-lap race is traditionally broadcast live on free-to-air TV via Channel 7, so we expect that should be the case again this year.

The event will also be shown on Foxtel, meaning you’ll need a sports subscription package as part of your plan.

For those looking to stream the race, Foxtel will also stream it on Kayo Sports, which starts from $25 a month. Foxtel Now is another streaming option for those who can’t watch live.

