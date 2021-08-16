How To Turn Your Macca’s Quarter Pounder And Fries Into a Gourmet Dish

People online are losing it over this beef wellington and potato puree made out of a classic Macca’s meal. So, let’s dig in – shall we?
TikToker Danny Kim asked his gourmet chef mate to turn his quarter pounder burger and fries into a fancy feast, and boy, did he deliver. It’s a bit of a long process but if you want to gourmet up your next fast food craving or surprise the guy, gal, or non-binary pal in your life, then this one’s for you.
@danny.kim
Hey @gordonramsayofficial , how did my chef friend do????? #BeefWellington #FastFoodGourmet #TikTokFood
Here’s how to make the McDonald’s Beef Wellington with Pommes Puree from TikTok
What you’ll need:
Okay, so the video doesn’t specify exact measurements for the following ingredients so we’ve estimated some based on what we see in the video. Fortunately, a lot of the ingredients needed for this dish are things you may already have in your pantry.
- Two packets of large Macca’s French fries.
- Two double quarter-pounder burgers from McDonald’s.
- Roughly a cup of milk.
- Two to three cloves of garlic, chopped.
- Roughly 100g of Spinach, fresh or frozen is fine.
- 1-2 artichoke hearts.
- 5-6 thin slices of prosciutto.
- 2 sheets of puff pastry.
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to roughly 130 degrees.
- Throw out (or separate) the buns and then remove the onions and pickles from the Macca’s burgers and put them in a bowl.
- Sear the burger patties in olive oil.
- While the pan is heating, add some milk, cream, chopped garlic, and two bay leaves into a deep pot. Once that’s all added and mixed, throw in your fries, a pinch of salt, and let it cook to boil.
- Finely chop some spinach and artichokes and mix them together in a bowl. Sandwich this mixture in between your two seared patties with the cheesy sides facing towards the spinach and artichoke.
- Once you’ve done that, wrap it up with thin slices of prosciutto. Place it in the centre of a sheet of puff pastry, brush the sheet with olive oil and then place another sheet on top.
- Cover it with a bowl and mark it out with a nice so it looks like a semi-circle. Cut it out and trim the edges so it forms a smooth round shape. Dress the areas where the sheets connect with olive oil. Then, put it in the oven and check it until brown.
- Dice up the pickles and onions from the burger and add them into a pot with oil and balsamic to crystallise on low heat. Add cubes of butter if you want. When this is cooked, make sure to add some chopped chives.
- When your fries and milk have come to a boil, let it cool down a bit and run it through a blender. After that, put it back in the pot and let it cook on low. Then mash and serve.
- Plate it all up and voila.
