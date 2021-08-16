How To Turn Your Macca’s Quarter Pounder And Fries Into a Gourmet Dish

People online are losing it over this beef wellington and potato puree made out of a classic Macca’s meal. So, let’s dig in – shall we?

TikToker Danny Kim asked his gourmet chef mate to turn his quarter pounder burger and fries into a fancy feast, and boy, did he deliver. It’s a bit of a long process but if you want to gourmet up your next fast food craving or surprise the guy, gal, or non-binary pal in your life, then this one’s for you.

Here’s how to make the McDonald’s Beef Wellington with Pommes Puree from TikTok

What you’ll need:

Okay, so the video doesn’t specify exact measurements for the following ingredients so we’ve estimated some based on what we see in the video. Fortunately, a lot of the ingredients needed for this dish are things you may already have in your pantry.

Two packets of large Macca’s French fries.

Two double quarter-pounder burgers from McDonald’s.

Roughly a cup of milk.

Two to three cloves of garlic, chopped.

Roughly 100g of Spinach, fresh or frozen is fine.

1-2 artichoke hearts.

5-6 thin slices of prosciutto.

2 sheets of puff pastry.

Directions: