Level Up Your Life

How To Turn Your Macca’s Quarter Pounder And Fries Into a Gourmet Dish

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 28 mins ago: August 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:beef wellington
cookingfoodgourmet fast foodmaccasmcdonaldsrecipestiktok
How To Turn Your Macca’s Quarter Pounder And Fries Into a Gourmet Dish
Source: TikTok (@danny.kim)

People online are losing it over this beef wellington and potato puree made out of a classic Macca’s meal. So, let’s dig in – shall we?

TikToker Danny Kim asked his gourmet chef mate to turn his quarter pounder burger and fries into a fancy feast, and boy, did he deliver. It’s a bit of a long process but if you want to gourmet up your next fast food craving or surprise the guy, gal, or non-binary pal in your life, then this one’s for you.

@danny.kim

Hey @gordonramsayofficial , how did my chef friend do????? #BeefWellington #FastFoodGourmet #TikTokFood

♬ original sound – Danny Kim

Here’s how to make the McDonald’s Beef Wellington with Pommes Puree from TikTok

What you’ll need:

Okay, so the video doesn’t specify exact measurements for the following ingredients so we’ve estimated some based on what we see in the video. Fortunately, a lot of the ingredients needed for this dish are things you may already have in your pantry.

  • Two packets of large Macca’s French fries.
  • Two double quarter-pounder burgers from McDonald’s.
  • Roughly a cup of milk.
  • Two to three cloves of garlic, chopped.
  • Roughly 100g of Spinach, fresh or frozen is fine.
  • 1-2 artichoke hearts.
  • 5-6 thin slices of prosciutto.
  • 2 sheets of puff pastry.
READ MORE
13 Fast Food 'Menu Hacks' You Need To Try

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to roughly 130 degrees.
  • Throw out (or separate) the buns and then remove the onions and pickles from the Macca’s burgers and put them in a bowl.
  • Sear the burger patties in olive oil.
  • While the pan is heating, add some milk, cream, chopped garlic, and two bay leaves into a deep pot. Once that’s all added and mixed, throw in your fries, a pinch of salt, and let it cook to boil.
  • Finely chop some spinach and artichokes and mix them together in a bowl. Sandwich this mixture in between your two seared patties with the cheesy sides facing towards the spinach and artichoke.
  • Once you’ve done that, wrap it up with thin slices of prosciutto. Place it in the centre of a sheet of puff pastry, brush the sheet with olive oil and then place another sheet on top.
  • Cover it with a bowl and mark it out with a nice so it looks like a semi-circle. Cut it out and trim the edges so it forms a smooth round shape. Dress the areas where the sheets connect with olive oil. Then, put it in the oven and check it until brown.
  • Dice up the pickles and onions from the burger and add them into a pot with oil and balsamic to crystallise on low heat. Add cubes of butter if you want. When this is cooked, make sure to add some chopped chives.
  • When your fries and milk have come to a boil, let it cool down a bit and run it through a blender. After that, put it back in the pot and let it cook on low. Then mash and serve.
  • Plate it all up and voila.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is the Weekends Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.