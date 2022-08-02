Here’s How You Can Snag a Free McDonald’s Quarter Pounder This Week

We’re all secretly partial to a sneaky McDonald’s burger, right? So what could be better than a free burger? Actually, what could be better than a free Quarter Pounder? Or one that is delivered directly to your door?

That’s exactly what Macca’s and Deliveroo are offering this week with deals on free burgers and cheap delivery, all in celebration of the iconic Quarter Pounder.

How can you claim a free Quarter Pounder burger from Macca’s this week?

So here’s the important stuff. On Wednesday, August 3, McDonald’s will be offering a Quarter Pounder burger for free with any order of $25 or more through Deliveroo.

The deal will be applicable from 10:30 am AEST until 11:59 pm AEST and to claim it you’ll need to enter the code ‘MACCASQP‘ at check out on the Deliveroo app.

If you’ve forgotten which burger a Quarter Pounder is, that’s the one with a quarter-pound patty of juicy Aussie beef, cheese, onions, mustard and pickles. In other words – yum!

But wait, you can get cheap delivery too

That’s not all Macca’s is offering during its Quarter Pounder celebration.

Folks ordering from McDonald’s on Deliveroo can select any other items from the menu and get 25c delivery on orders over $12. That means it’s as good a time as any to check out the fast food chain’s winter menu selection.

This deal is happening for a bit longer from 10 am AEST on August 3 until 11:59 pm AEST on August 14, giving you almost two weeks to take advantage. This one will be automatically applied to any eligible orders, with no special codes are required.

If McDonald’s isn’t really your thing you’ll be glad to know there’s another fast food chain slinging a decent deal right now.

