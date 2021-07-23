Travel Back in Time With These Nostalgic Movies on Stan

There are studies that indicate rewatching old shows and movies can be a legitimate source of calm for many people. The act brings on fuzzy feelings of nostalgia and the familiar storylines offer a soft landing for our watching experience, without any anxious expectation. We’ve met the characters, we know how the story ends and we can probably quote back a few of the lines. It’s soothing, easy watching and it makes the process of trawling through what’s on Stan, Netflix, Amazon Prime and the like that much easier.

It’s not difficult to see why so many people turn to it especially during times of stress.

One thing I’ve personally noticed over the past few months is that Aussie streaming service Stan has a pretty excellent library of nostalgic watches available.

For that reason, I’ve pulled together a list of what’s on Stan if you’re looking for a nostalgic movie session.

What’s on Stan: The best nostalgic movies

The Birdcage

I’m a huge Robin Williams fan. The Birdcage is one of my favourites from his catalogue of movies because it’s hilarious, it’s warm and it’s absolutely ridiculous.

Along with Williams, the film stars Nathan Lane, Hank Azaria and Dan Futterman. The Birdcage centres on one family’s attempt to hide who they really are (a gay couple who run a nightclub in Miami) in order to impress the conservative parents of their son’s new fiancé.

Naturally, the plan falls to pieces and chaos ensues.

The Harry Potter series of films

Are you even a millennial if you aren’t a Harry Potter obsessive? For loads of people, reading these books and watching the films defined their childhood.

All eight films are available to stream on Stan, so why not go back to where it all started with a nostalgic Harry Potter binge session? Accio popcorn.

Find them here.

The Mummy

If you, like me, spent a good chunk of the ’90s thirsting after Brendan Fraser I’m going to assume The Mummy holds a special place in your heart. Pretty sure this film was half the reason I wanted to study ancient history in high school.

The film follows Rick O’Connell (Fraser) and Egyptologist Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) as they deal with the drama that erupts once they accidentally wake an evil mummy from the dead.

Make it a movie marathon with The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor if you like. They’re all available on Stan, too.

She’s All That

Ah, the classic Pygmalion tale of an interesting but “not hot” girl who only becomes visible once she fixes her hair and takes off her glasses.

Look, the premise of the story is messed up. But She’s All That is so classic nostalgic ’90s that I can’t help but love it still. Besides, the scene where the entire school student body breaks out into choreographed dance while Usher DJs is a thing of beauty.

Save The Last Dance

More than just an excuse to watch Julia Stiles (Sara) and Sean Patrick Thomas (Derek) dance their attractive butts off, Save The Last Dance was a deep look at culture, heartbreak and racism in the States.

The film follows the story of Sara, a midwestern girl who loses her mother and moves to Chicago. Here she meets Derek – the pair begin dancing together, and eventually, dance turns to romance for this interracial pair.

Kerry Washington recently posted about this film saying, “Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script and I felt like I knew her. At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman real.”

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Sure, the Alicia Vikander take on Tomb Raider is great but Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is iconic. The 2001 film is a fun and sexy adventure and seeing Jon Voight (Jolie’s actual father) play her dad in the film always gives me a bit of a kick.

The second instalment in this series of films, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life is also streaming on Stan. But… eh.

The Indiana Jones series of films

Being that Indiana Jones 5 is slated for a 2022 release, loads of folks have the original films on the brain. If you want to start your nostalgic Harrison Ford binge-session from the beginning, Stan is the place to go.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of The Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull each see Indiana Jones (Ford), an archaeologist and explorer, fight a bunch of bad guys as he deals with some drama often attached to an ancient, cursed artefact.

Watch them here.

Practical Magic

I do not care that this film has a terrible rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Practical Magic will always be top tier to me. Sandra Bullock and our own Nicole Kidman play sisters Sally and Gillian, a pair of witches who move in with their aunts, Jet and Frances, (played by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing) after the death of their parents.

The sisters have to deal with a curse that kills off the men they love, as well as the nasty-ass spirit of Gillian’s ex, Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic). Sexy witchy drama.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

A lesson in orchestrating the perfect sick day. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars a very young Matthew Broderick as Bueller, who spends a whole lot of time and energy attempting to chuck a sickie from school. It’s worth it for the Chicago parade scene, alone and it’s one of the best nostalgic movies from the ’80s you can find.