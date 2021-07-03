This Pie Parfait Is a Perfect Last-Minute Dessert

It is not exactly a secret that I am not particularly proud to be an American, but I am a food writer living in the United States, which means certain editorial decisions are influenced by certain American holidays. (That’s capitalism, baby.) Independence Day, is a day often celebrated with the consumption of “flag cakes,” among other red, white, and blue desserts.

I am not about to turn on my oven for July 4th, but even my commie-hardened heart is a little charmed by a themed dessert, and it just so happens two of my favourite fruits — blueberries and cherries — fit the holiday colour scheme. Round it out with some white whipped cream and you’ve got a deconstructed flag dessert, if not a full flag cake.

The format of this treat is simple: Layer pieces of cherry pie with whipped cream and blueberries in a pretty glass, then eat it with a spoon. You can also use blueberry pie and fresh cherries if you wish to switch it up a bit. Use a store-bought pie; a homemade pie is too precious to crumble.

The whipped cream can be freshly whipped or from a canister. Want to use cherry pie filling and cookies instead of a full pie? Go ahead! This dessert is supposed to be freeing and easy — perfect for the type of person who forgot we even had a holiday weekend coming up (me), or the type of person who hates baking (also me). It also tastes very good, because it’s pie, whipped cream, and blueberries, and people will like it because — again — it is pie, whipped cream, and blueberries.

For extra credit: Set out a canister or bowl or whipped cream, so that your guests may add extra as they see fit. Each component of the dessert is important, but the whipped cream might be the most important.